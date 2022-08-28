the interview

The stars are not watching. At the World Cup there is the best of international volleyball, which is why it is forbidden to make mistakes. From tomorrow to 11 September 24 national teams compete for the world title. It is played in Poland and Slovenia, after the exclusion of Russia which was originally the organizer. Six groups of four teams, then immediately the knockout phase. Favorite the Olympic France coached by Giani, the defending champion Poland, not to mention the United States, Brazil, Serbia, Slovenia. And Italy, that of Ferdinando “Fefè” De Giorgi who a year ago won the European Championships by resurrecting after a disastrous Olympics.

De Giorgi, now we are. The blue bus for the World Cup has left.

“It should be said since we arrived in Slovenia by bus from Milan”.

It is comfortable …

“Of course, you enjoy the trip and you don’t have to wait too long at the airports.”

Feelings?

«Positive, in the sense that we have done everything to prepare ourselves in the best possible way and start well. The comparison is of the highest level, we are happy with this new adventure ».

All together passionately, like in the Cavalese boarding school where you also tried your hand at rafting down the rapids …

“It was a fun off-program. We spent eleven days in retreat, to break the routine we thought of an excursion on the stream, for many a new experience ».

Also a way to make the group stronger.

«These were days in which we gave our all, the most consistent and important moment of work we have done. We thought about how to improve some aspects that did not go well during the Nations League finals in Bologna ».

That was a disappointment, people wanted to see you win at home …

«Honestly, I don’t see it that way, as a coach I watch the entire course. It was the first Nations League of this team and in a month and a half, traveling all over the world, we were first in the standings. Then the last two matches with France and Poland got complicated, a little for the opponents who are always aiming to win and also because we could have done something more ».

Right after the Nations Legue the most difficult choices. How to leave Zaytsev, the Tsar, at home.

«All the choices were complicated, it is part of the role of the recruiter which is a good job but it has a bitter side: you have to choose knowing that you are taking away a dream, a desire from the guys who still deserve. Also because once you get there in the retreat, where we were 18, you work with everyone else and in the end the differences are few ».

It is not a closed door …

“I made a generational change because I thought it was the right time to do it, having the quality of young people to be included but the national team must never close its doors to anyone in any way”.

What tournament will it be?

“There are the strongest like France and Poland, the United States which has grown a lot, there is always Brazil. Cuba intrigues me. From a technical point of view, the World Cup is more complete. Then this year we will only play the first three games of the preliminary round and then immediately move on to the round of 16. In short, we immediately go to the crucial phase and this hides many pitfalls, you have to leave immediately one hundred percent ».

There will be Ukraine, despite the war.

«It is an important presence, as fate would have it that when Russia was expelled it was decided that the first in the ranking among the excluded ones would take over. And that was just Ukraine ».

In group E in Ljubljana you will face Canada on Saturday, then Turkey and China.

«They are not high-ranking teams but if you don’t play good volleyball against them they can put you in difficulty. We have already faced two in the Nations League, we will have to exploit some of their shortcomings but we need to put in a good intensity immediately ».

You know there are high expectations of you, right?

“Yes, of course. This new group made up of young people by winning the European Championships has attracted the attention and sympathy of Italian sportsmen. He goes out on the pitch with his own way of being, trying to do the best, and people like that. The boys also have a sense of belonging: it is an honor and a great privilege to represent their nation. We want to honor the blue jersey with what we do ».

No predictions, but dealing with another of the generation of phenomena like Giani as late as possible in the tournament would not be bad …

“We are all Italians, the best school of all …”.

Laughs. Good sign. –

© breaking latest news