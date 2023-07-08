Home » Wimbledon 2023 results: Katie Boulter loses to Elena Rybakina
Katie Boulter was aiming to reach the fourth round of a major for the first timeVenue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 JulyCoverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Katie Boulter’s bid to reach the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time ended quickly as she was outclassed by defending champion Elena Rybakina.

The British number one was the final home player left in the singles draws, but lost 6-1 6-1 in just 57 minutes.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, seeded third, showed why she is heavily tipped to retain her title in a powerful display.

The 24-year-old dominated with her first serve and broke Boulter five times to move into the fourth round.

Rybakina, who had faced question marks about level after recently being debilitated by a virus, will face Brazilian 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the quarter-finals.

More to follow.

