Wimbledon, Berrettini is back a hammer: De Minaur swept away. Out Musetti against Hurkacz

The Hammer is back. The herb of Wimbledon returns to the world of tennis a newfound Matthew Berrettini: the 27-year-old Roman with surprising solidity swept away the Australian in three sets Alex De Minaurnumber 17 in the world and seeded number 15. After the victory in the three-day derby against Lorenzo Sonego, Berrettini had immediately faced an opponent against whom, to date, started underdog. Instead he closed the case in just over two hours with a net 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Maybe two clues still don’t make one trial and before celebrating the definitive rebirth we still need a few games. Meanwhile, however, Berrettini, who has slipped to number 38 in the world, is at third round of Wimbledonwhere he will face German Zverev. Another former top ten who is returning after a long injury.

Read Also

Lecco is safe, Reggina excluded from Serie B. In C two teams jump

Unlike Berrettini, he failed to overturn the prediction Lorenzo Musetti. Indeed, against Hubert Hurkacz there was practically no match after the first set tie-break won 7-4 by the Pole. The other two sets slipped away with a double 6-4. The 21-year-old from Carrara, number 16 in the world, after the first due match excellent on London grass, he suffered from characteristics by Hurkacz, number 18 in the ATP ranking, more suitable to this surface. The Pole collected 16 ace it’s a 80% of points with the first: in short, he never lost his serve and two breaks between the second and third sets were enough for him to eliminate the blue. Theirs was already a third round match: Hurkacz is now waiting for the winner of the match between Wawrinka and Djokovic.

Read Also

Brazil, president Lula against Ancelotti: “I don’t want him as coach, solve Italy’s problems”

It is the same match that Berrettini also played against De Minaur: the blue hammer scored 13 aces, but the figure Truly impressive it’s about the points won when he hits his first serve. They were 50 out of 57, l’88%. The Aussie practically never had the chance to contend the service to the Roman, except at the beginning of the second set. Instead, Berrettini was able to seize the opportunities to break his rival, once a set. The bare essentials to bring home the game, also seasoned with 38 winners against De Minaur’s measly 16.

Previous Article

Brazil, president Lula against Ancelotti: “I don’t want him as coach, solve Italy’s problems”

Next article

Wimbledon, Zverev’s controversy: “Why did Sinner play on an indoor court?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

