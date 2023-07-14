Home » Wimbledon, it’s the year of incorrect questions in the press conference. Even Sinner embarrassed
Wimbledon, it's the year of incorrect questions in the press conference. Even Sinner embarrassed

Wimbledon, it's the year of incorrect questions in the press conference. Even Sinner embarrassed

First it fell to Paula badosathen also a Jannik Sinner. A Wimbledon it is the year of gaffe at the press conference. The problem is that they are not funny: they should be asking questions reporters get ready, since they are part of a select circle that has the opportunity to interview tennis players after matches. Instead they commit errors marchiani. The Spanish tennis player, for example, stayed dumbfounded when she was told “congratulations on yours vittoria“. Too bad he had just lost the match against Ukraine by withdrawal Marta Kostyuk. Less annoying was the mistake that fell to Sinner, who still managed to respond with his usual politeness.

Badosa’s press conference is from last July 7th, but it bounced around on social media for days. We see the tennis player who is shocked when faced with the question of the journalist: “Have you lost a few games due to a injury. Could you tell us about your fitness and endurance level?” Badosa replies rightly annoyed, given that precisely because of yet another injury she too had to raise the white flag at Wimbledon: “For your information, I just lost, I did not win“.

To Sinner instead after the victory in the round of 16 against Galan was asked what he thought of his own possible opponents quarters, one between Tsitsipas e Eubanks. Again a mistake: Sinner is in the lower part of the scoreboard and faces the Russian in the quarterfinals Roman Safiullinas the South Tyrolean tennis player himself points out to the reporter, after a few seconds of obvious embarrassment e disorientation.

