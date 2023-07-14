Arina Sabalenka on the crowd’s whistles at Wimbledon | Sport

Arina Sabalenka also talked about the relationship the audience has with her and the whistles she received.

Arina Sabalenka she was left without a chance to fight for the cup at Wimbledon and without first place. In the semi-finals, she lost to Ons Žaber (Tunisia) and that means she has to pack her bags and prepare for the continuation of the season and the transition from grass to concrete. At the press conference, she also talked about the relationship with the audience.

During most of the match, the fans were on the side of Žaber, whistling the Belarusians. “I expected it, I knew he would be on her side and that’s okay with me. If the fans support my opponent, what can I do about it? I am focused on myself, I know that I have a lot of support from people watching on TV screens. I have my family, my team, that’s enough for me“said Sabalenka.

She was also asked if thinking about Iga Šviontek and taking over the first place had an effect on the weaker game in the semi-finals. “I didn’t think about first place. For me, it is more important how I finish the year and where I will be when the season ends. During the year it changes, sometimes you are on top, sometimes you are below. That’s why it’s much more important to me how the year ends and I’m pushing myself that way, with the desire to be on top at the end,” concluded Sabalenka.



