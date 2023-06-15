Home » Wimbledon’s subsidy has increased, tennis players at the tournament have a record premium
Sports

by admin
Moment from tennis Wimbledon


| photo: Reuters

The premium for the highest singles match increased to 2.35 million pounds (65 million crowns), while the defeated finalist will take home even 1.75 million from their stay at the All England Club. Last year, the ampions in singles received two million pounds for the title.

You also expect rewards for the game and games in the qualification, where they increased by 14.5 percent compared to the last game. After being tied in the first round of the main tournament, the tennis players will receive 55 thousand pounds (1.5 million crowns), which is ten percent more than last year.

