Withings Svela ScanWatch 2 e ScanWatch Light

After a gap of almost three years, Withings made its return to the hybrid smartwatch market with the launch of the ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light during IFA 2023.

ScanWatch 2, available in two sizes, 38 and 42 mm, is the crown jewel of the company, with a price of 349.95 euros. This model offers a number of advanced features, including a temperature sensing module that relies on four different sensors: a thermistor, a heat flux, a PPG (for measuring heart rate) and an accelerometer. These sensors transmit data to an algorithm that uses movement, heart rate and skin temperature to provide detailed information about users’ health.

The temperature monitoring function of the ScanWatch 2 is not intended for advanced menstrual monitoring, but rather to detect temperature fluctuations during the day. This feature establishes a baseline temperature, used to optimize workouts and detect any signs of abnormal health conditions. During training sessions, the watch displays the “thermal zones” and subsequently shows data relating to recovery temperatures. However, it is important to note that the watch does not warn users of potential illnesses, instead focusing solely on detecting temperature fluctuations outside the norm.

Withings took a conservative approach in developing the temperature monitoring functionality to avoid lengthy FDA approval processes that had caused significant delays in sales of the original ScanWatch in the United States.

On the other hand, ScanWatch Light represents a simplified and economic version of the hybrid watch, with a price of 249.95 euros. Featuring a slim bezel design and more eye-catching colors like rose gold, pastel blue, and mint green, this model lacks the temperature, ECG, atrial fibrillation detection, and high and low heart rate alarms found in the ScanWatch 2 Also, ScanWatch Light does not monitor altitude and blood oxygen levels.

While ScanWatch 2 features sapphire crystal, ScanWatch Light features a Gorilla Glass face, but both models boast stainless steel cases for a premium look.

Both devices, ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light, can boast a remarkable battery life, lasting up to 30 days on a single charge.

With the launch of these new hybrid smartwatches, Withings aims to cater to the needs of a wide range of users, offering both advanced features and a more affordable option.

Follow us on Social Media

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

