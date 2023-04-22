Home » Women’s Champions League: Barca win semi-final first leg at Chelsea
Sports

Women’s Champions League: Barca win semi-final first leg at Chelsea

by admin
Women’s Champions League: Barca win semi-final first leg at Chelsea

Status: 04/22/2023 3:39 p.m

In the past two years, FC Barcelona has been in the final of the women’s Champions League. And it’s not unlikely that he’ll do the same this season.

Barcelona won the semi-final first leg at Chelsea on Saturday (April 22, 2023) with national team players Ann-Katrin Berger and Melanie Leupolz 1-0 (1-0). The club has a good chance of reaching the final for the third time in a row.

Hansen cheers

Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen scored the opening goal for the Spaniards in the fourth minute – it was to remain the only goal of the day.

The duel with the footballers of the “Blues” is the new edition of the final of the premier class of 2021. At that time, Barca beat the Londoners 4-0.

Wolfsburg and Arsenal are playing for the second final ticket

In the second semi-final on Sunday from 3.30 p.m., German champions VfL Wolfsburg and FC Arsenal will face off. The Londoners eliminated the women of Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

See also  Rome - Kluivert, no UK work permit. Miss Fulham?

You may also like

Juventus Naples, Allegri’s press conference. VIDEO

Milan: Pioli, Ibra is called up for tomorrow...

More than 300 young badminton players compete on...

2nd Bundesliga: Victory against Bielefeld – Hannover can...

Francesco Totti closes the club for coaches: no...

Soccer Bundesliga: Hertha BSC against Werder Bremen in...

MLS Footnotes: Will Shaqiri’s return light fire under...

Ѫȿ Ⱥɱ¼Ƶʾˡ–

Why FSV Mainz 05 could annoy FC Bayern...

Last minute, Djokovic goes down in Madrid!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy