Women’s Champions League: Barca win semi-final first leg at Chelsea



Status: 04/22/2023 3:39 p.m

In the past two years, FC Barcelona has been in the final of the women’s Champions League. And it’s not unlikely that he’ll do the same this season.

Barcelona won the semi-final first leg at Chelsea on Saturday (April 22, 2023) with national team players Ann-Katrin Berger and Melanie Leupolz 1-0 (1-0). The club has a good chance of reaching the final for the third time in a row.

Hansen cheers

Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen scored the opening goal for the Spaniards in the fourth minute – it was to remain the only goal of the day.

The duel with the footballers of the “Blues” is the new edition of the final of the premier class of 2021. At that time, Barca beat the Londoners 4-0.

Wolfsburg and Arsenal are playing for the second final ticket

In the second semi-final on Sunday from 3.30 p.m., German champions VfL Wolfsburg and FC Arsenal will face off. The Londoners eliminated the women of Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.