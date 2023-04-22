«In his place I would be ashamed as a thief»- breaking latest news

â€˜He who never changes his mind never changes anything. I realized that probably in the past I made some incorrect evaluations, I changed my mind. Today there is a family of values ​​which can welcome me and which has done so despite the fact that I have also expressed harsh words towards Schifani in the election campaign. Schifani wanted to go further and wanted to pay me a gesture of affection and esteem, which I appreciated». Thus the former leader of the M5S in Sicily, Giancarlo Cancelleri, announces the leap into Forza Italia, the opposing political barricade that he had fiercely contested for years.

The former deputy minister and undersecretary for infrastructure in the Conte and Draghi governments also received a welcome from the vice president of Forza Italia: “There is also a new friend in the room, Giancarlo Cancelleri whom I greet”. says Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, via video link.

Â«Forza Italia is an open party, I welcome Giancarlo Cancelleri. He was an opponent of Musumeci, but he did it with style. In his role as deputy minister and undersecretary he has shown that he is in the interests of SicilyÂ », adds Governor Schifani.