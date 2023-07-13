Home » Women’s football – when the foundation is crumbling – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek
Sports

Women’s football – when the foundation is crumbling – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

by admin
Women’s football – when the foundation is crumbling – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive. 07/08/2023. 49:11 min. Available until 07/02/2043. WDR 5.

World or European championships that are celebrated in the media make it easy to forget that fundamentals are still being fought for in women’s football: training times, equipment, funding and recognition.

Our Sport inside podcast on “Women’s football – the gap between aspiration and reality” here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/frauenfussball-kluft-zwischen-anspruch-und-wirklichkeit

The article “Before the World Cup – Australian “Matildas” hope for great success” is available at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/fussball-wm-australische-matildas-hoffen-auf-erfolg

The study on unequal treatment of women in European football at:

You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of ​​the sports show:


and on the Sport inside website:

See also  The new change of 'Coca-Cola' that will change the product forever

You may also like

Sports show Tourfunk: The wild ride through the...

Viktor Gyokeres: Coventry City sell striker to Sporting...

3rd league: Essen and Halle open the season

Wimbledon 2023 results: Ons Jabeur fights back to...

This is how the Swiss trained for the...

Newell’s Unveils Conditions Set by Cruz Azul for...

Heat, Haywood Highsmith’s contract guaranteed

WELT Club: Exclusive run and talk with marathon...

Dovbyk is back in fashion, Roma aim for...

Ion Izagirre wins stage 12, de la Cruz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy