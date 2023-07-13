Contact lenses, a danger that is underestimated: all about Acanthamoeba infections

When using contact lenses, be careful of possible infections, such as Acanthamoeba.

There are many people who use contact lenses. They are very comfortable but they also hide a danger that is often underestimated: infections.

One in particular is the infection with Acanthamoeba, which are amoebas (small single-celled organisms) usually found in water sources (tap water, well water, hot tubs, and sewage systems).

If these infect the eye, Acanthamoeba keratitis develops. In recent studies, sporadic outbreaks of Acanthamoeba keratitis have been reported among contact lens wearers. In fact, in 2006 and 2007 several contact lens care solutions were withdrawn from the market because their use increased the risk of developing infection or fungal infections sevenfold.

The causes and symptoms of Acanthamoeba infection

There are several causes and factors that increase the risk of getting the infection. I am:

using tap water or unsuitable solutions to clean contact lenses wearing lenses in a bathtub or hot tub, swimming pool, shower or when traveling on airplanes poor cleanliness Symptoms of Acanthamoeba infections include redness of the eyes – tantasalute.it

You realize you have contracted the infection due to some symptoms such as:

redness and pain in the eye after removing the lenses watery eyes sensitivity to light blurred vision sensation of a foreign body in the eye. “ring” covering the iris redness of the sclera.

If you experience these symptoms, you should contact your ophthalmologist to prevent the condition from degenerating and becoming difficult even to treat it with antibiotics or, even worse, more serious situations such as a “ring” ulceration of the corneal tissue or, in cases worst, loss of vision or the need for a corneal transplant.

What to do to reduce the risk of getting infected

Luckily, it’s simple to reduce the risk of contracting this very dangerous infection, or others related to vision and contact lens wear. The maintenance and cleaning of contact lenses is very important. First, never use tap water to clean your lenses. Also, don’t wear them in the pool (unless you’re also wearing goggles) or when bathing or showering.

The importance of cleaning the contact lens container – tantasalute.it

Equally important is to keep them in the appropriate solution every night, avoiding saline solutions. Furthermore, it is good practice to always wash your hands thoroughly before handling them, or to use disposable gloves. In addition to cleaning the contact lenses themselves, it is also good to sanitize the containers to avoid any contamination, using a disinfectant or multipurpose solution, as recommended by ophthalmologists.

Also, when leaving the container to dry, it is best to place it face down. Finally, sterilize the empty lens case once a week by immersing it in boiling water for a few minutes, and replace it every three months. Ultimately, in order not to contract the infection, prevention is good, which consists in the hygiene, cleaning and maintenance of the lenses. Only if you experience any unusual eye symptoms, it would be best to contact your eye doctor right away.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

