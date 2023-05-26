Home » Women’s League Two | Tongji Harbor Women’s Football 5-0 Shandong Taishan Qufu Normal University Women’s Football|Shandong Province|Changchun Yatai_NetEase Subscribe
Women's League Two | Tongji Harbor Women's Football 5-0 Shandong Taishan Qufu Normal University Women's Football

Women's League Two | Tongji Harbor Women's Football 5-0 Shandong Taishan Qufu Normal University Women's Football
On May 26th, the Tongji Harbor Women’s Football Team ushered in the third match of #女休联盟#, against Shandong Taishan Qufu Normal University women’s football team. In the end, the Tongji Harbor Women’s Football Team won 5-0. In this game, Su Jiahong, Ke Yingxin and Cao Jiayi each scored a goal, and Zhu Lina scored twice. In the last round of the game, the team shook hands with the Hunan Normal University Women’s Football Team 0-0, and remained unbeaten in the first three rounds with 2 wins and 1 tie. The next game of Tongji Harbor Women’s Football Team will be at 15:30 on May 29, against Changchun Yatai Jilin Agricultural University Women’s Football Team. Keep it up, girls!

