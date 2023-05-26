Women’s League Two | Tongji Harbor Women’s Football 5-0 Shandong Taishan Qufu Normal University Women’s Football|Shandong Province|Changchun Yatai_NetEase Subscribe

On May 26th, the Tongji Harbor Women’s Football Team ushered in the third match of #女休联盟#, against Shandong Taishan Qufu Normal University women’s football team. In the end, the Tongji Harbor Women’s Football Team won 5-0. In this game, Su Jiahong, Ke Yingxin and Cao Jiayi each scored a goal, and Zhu Lina scored twice. In the last round of the game, the team shook hands with the Hunan Normal University Women’s Football Team 0-0, and remained unbeaten in the first three rounds with 2 wins and 1 tie. The next game of Tongji Harbor Women’s Football Team will be at 15:30 on May 29, against Changchun Yatai Jilin Agricultural University Women’s Football Team. Keep it up, girls!

Special statement: The above content (including pictures or videos if any) was uploaded and released by users of the self-media platform “NetEase”. This platform only provides information storage services.

Notice: The content above (including the pictures and videos if any) is uploaded and posted by a user of NetEase Hao, which is a social media platform and only provides information storage services.