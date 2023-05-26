Charlotte Tilbury Announces Chinese Actress Angelababy Yang Ying as the Brand’s Global Skincare and Makeup Spokesperson!

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the brand, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty (Charlotte Tilbury Beauty) invited this actress from China to show the world the magic of makeup full of inspiration and creativity and the radiance of confidence!

Ms. Charlotte Tilbury will join hands with Angelababy to create unparalleled beauty magic!

Photo Credit: Charlotte Debbie Beauty

Ms. Charlotte Tilbury announced today that Angelababy has become the brand’s newest global skincare and makeup spokesperson, thus becoming a member of the brand’s star-studded global beauty inspiration muses. Other members include stars from the fashion industry to the film industry : Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Lily James, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Jourdan Dunn Jourdan Dunn).

Angelababy has garnered global attention for her breakthrough performances in several films, including blockbusters such as “Independence Day 2: Resurgence” and “The Dragon”.

Angelababy, as a very influential star, joined hands with Ms. Charlotte Tilbury this time to compose their pursuit and love of beauty, and endow them with the power of inspiration and creativity. As the brand celebrates its 10th anniversary, push the boundaries of beauty and create opportunities for confident radiance.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Debbie Beauty

Ms. Charlotte Tilbury’s evaluation of Angelababy:

“Honey! I am excited to announce that Angelababy, the high-profile beauty icon, has officially joined Charlotte Tilbury Beauty as my global spokesperson for skin care and makeup!

I had a magical evening in New York with Angelababy, who joined me at the Prince’s Trust Gala Dinner hosted by King Charles III. We were joined by so many beauty muses and dear friends from around the world on that beautiful evening, including: Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Rita Ora (Rita Ora) and Zhang Ning (Margaret Zhang).

She really understands the power of flawless skincare and how to use my award winning Magic Cream and Magic Skincare Steps to get glowing skin. This has long been the beauty secret of stars and celebrities around the world. The magic face cream can instantly improve the condition of the skin, make the skin radiant like glass, and make the makeup flawless at the same time!

I’m so excited about Angelababy’s love for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty that she has nicknames for my lipsticks like Hickey, which she calls “Lucky Bean Paste”. Like I always say, lip balms are bliss in a tube.

When I hear her say that Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s makeup and skincare products have boosted her confidence in life, it’s so inspiring because of her The ability to have flawless skin for any occasion and always look radiant.

We all believe that with the right skincare and makeup, you can inspire a confident glow in everyone, wherever, and that confidence gives you the power to conquer the world! I can’t wait for this magical moment to come as soon as possible!

Angelababy’s evaluation of Ms. Charlotte Tilbury:

I am so excited to be working with Charlotte Tilbury Beauty and to be her Global Skincare & Makeup Ambassador because I am truly obsessed with her products! !

Whenever I go out, people always ask me which lipstick I use, and I mostly choose Charlotte Tilbury Beauty lipsticks. The Hickey in Modern Matte Lipstick is one of my all-time favorite colors! I always get so many compliments when I wear this color. I call it my Lucky Bean Paste Lipstick and it gives me instant confidence whenever I go to a big event.

I’ve been hearing a lot of stories about Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s Magic Cream from fellow entertainers, makeup artists, and friends, and now I finally know why. Honestly, her magic face cream and it’s magic skin care steps have changed my skin and my life! Indeed, as she said, the magic face cream will make your makeup perfect!! This feeling of refreshment is something I have never had before experienced.

For decades, Charlotte Tilbury, a world-renowned beauty artist, has created innovative products that create amazing results. All of her skincare and makeup products are so easy to use, simple to apply, and give me the magic of gaining confidence – they deliver the perfect look and give me the results I want no matter when or where.

I can’t wait to work with Ms. Charlotte Tilbury, no matter who, no matter where, she brings everyone a wonderful skin care and makeup experience!

Please go to the online official flagship store and offline stores to discover more about Angelababy’s beautiful secrets.

