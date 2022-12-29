The Giallorossi coach: “I thank the Club, I feel great trust in me. We want to achieve extraordinary goals with a lot of ambition”
The Female Rome he still relies on Alessandro Sponge to continue its growth path, which is bearing ever more important results. Indeed, the Giallorossi coach has prolonged his agreement with the club of another year and to make it official the note from the Capitoline company: “AS Roma is pleased to announce that Alessandro Sponge ha renewed your contract with the Club until 30 June 2024″. In the press release also the words of the coach himself: “I thank the Club for this renewal, sI have great faith in me. Both the club and I want to continue the growth path that began last season and which is giving us great satisfaction. With a lot of ambition we want to reach extraordinary goalsfor this reason I will give all of myself to make our wishes come true”.
Elisabetta also commented on the signature bibs, Head of Women’s Football della Roma: “The renewal of Alessandro and the natural consequence of a path up to now carried out with great attention and professionalism, also supported by the excellent results on the field. Alexander has demonstrated great passioncompetence and ambition, placing itself at the disposal of a Club that wants to achieve great goals”.
December 29 – 12:26
