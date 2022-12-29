The Female Rome he still relies on Alessandro Sponge to continue its growth path, which is bearing ever more important results. Indeed, the Giallorossi coach has prolonged his agreement with the club of another year and to make it official the note from the Capitoline company: “AS Roma is pleased to announce that Alessandro Sponge ha renewed your contract with the Club until 30 June 2024″. In the press release also the words of the coach himself: “I thank the Club for this renewal, sI have great faith in me. Both the club and I want to continue the growth path that began last season and which is giving us great satisfaction. With a lot of ambition we want to reach extraordinary goalsfor this reason I will give all of myself to make our wishes come true”.