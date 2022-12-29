The “heart” begins to beat Treviso Sanitary Citadelnext to the Ca’ Foncello: it is building 29 – to the right of the reception and the entrance to the emergency room – the first to be inaugurated, this morning, 29 December, in front of three hundred peoplebetween the emotion of the director of Ulss 2 Francesco Benazzi, and the pride of the president of the Region, Luca Zaia.

The inauguration of the new health center of the Treviso hospital

One block from 13,753 square meters distributed over six levels: on the ground floor analysis laboratory, radiotherapy, changing rooms and logistics; then level B with operating block, intensive and sub-intensive therapies; the C with the maternal and child area and diagnostic imaging; finally blocks D, E, F, with the surgical hospitalizations. I am altogether 450 bedscon 96 for intensive and sub-intensive therapies. The entry of patients is expected in the coming weeks, the general director of Ulss 2 Francesco Benazzi said he was confident of starting at the end of March with the activity of the operating block. “This is thehospital of the futureor, the hospital of all Treviso residents – he recalled Benazzi – getting to the inauguration was a great team effort, we even overcame the pandemic”.

Among the approximately three hundred participants in the inauguration of the block, the mayor of Treviso, Mario Conte: “A historic day for Treviso. And the first real case of urban regeneration, we thank the Region and director Benazzi, who has worked on the project for years, in a construction site that has overcome the pandemic. It was a titanic and extraordinary undertaking”.

So the satisfaction of President Zaya: “It was a great team effort. We inaugurate one healthcare war machine, a model that will be replicated, let’s think of the Policlinico di Padova. An intervention from 271 million euros, with 458 highly specialized beds. This hospital also becomes a university headquarters, here the kids will be able to study and specialize, it will be an academy that will make an important contribution to innovation and research. We are talking about a reality that brings about 37 thousand hospitalizations, 2,100 births, a complex reality that needed a reorganization. This is just the beginningon Conegliano we are about to award a tender worth 57 million euros”.

Zaia recalled that the real difficulty, right now, is the lack of staff. In the last three years, the Region has hired 22,000 people in health care, with a positive balance of 3,063 employees. “The real challenge is to think that Italy lacks 45-50 thousand doctors, the limited number at the university must be exceeded. We are thinking of making even those who retire and then, perhaps, go to work in the private sector work in the public sector”.