Home News In Conegliano the great party for the Alpini: in a thousand at the parade
News

In Conegliano the great party for the Alpini: in a thousand at the parade

by admin
In Conegliano the great party for the Alpini: in a thousand at the parade

A thousand for the eleventh “Gruppo Conegliano” Rally Third mountain artillery. Today, 30 October, after the honors to the flag and the deposition of the Crown at the war memorial in Piazza IV Novembre, the parade to Piazza Cima, where the interventions of the authorities were then held.

To speak the mayor of Conegliano, Fabio Chies, the president of the section of Conegliano dell’Ana, Gino Dorigo and the commander of the Conegliano Group, Lieutenant Colonel Davide Pascoli. The moment in which the latter handed over to his nephew Piero the military plate of his uncle, Lieutenant Enzo Pagni, Alpine gunner of the Conegliano Group, who died in Russia in 1943.

The black feathers in Conegliano: a thousand at the gathering

news/raduno_alpini_conegliano-12208883/&el=player_ex_12208978″>

“Through humanity and history, we can understand the very profound value of peace and this plate is a way to talk about peace”.

To “guide” the ceremony, the Fanfare. Many civil and military presences for this important event in memory of the Group born in Conegliano in 1909 and then reconstituted in 1951, thanks also, among others, to Feliciano Cancian, born in 1919, originally from Parè, now residing in Val Camonica, who did not want to miss this meeting.

The photogallery.

Conegliano celebrating with the Alpine troops

A thousand people in the square this morning, 30 October 2022, for the parade of the black feathers of the 11th radino of the Alpini Conegliano Group. The parade took place between Piazza IV Novembre and Piazza Cima in Conegliano, where the speeches of the authorities were held. Here are the pictures of the party.

See also  Stones against the sports club monument, Santamaria makes a complaint

You may also like

At the mobilization meeting of the Central Propaganda...

Violence at the Policlinico di Roma: the raped...

Shenzhen Bao’an District delineates high, medium and low...

The black feathers in Conegliano: a thousand at...

The newly revised Law on the Protection of...

Predappio, the black shirts commemorate the March on...

The 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo has...

Udine, collision between trucks and a car: one...

The city’s epidemic prevention and control video and...

Piedmontese alpine and speleological rescue, 500 interventions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy