A thousand for the eleventh “Gruppo Conegliano” Rally Third mountain artillery. Today, 30 October, after the honors to the flag and the deposition of the Crown at the war memorial in Piazza IV Novembre, the parade to Piazza Cima, where the interventions of the authorities were then held.

To speak the mayor of Conegliano, Fabio Chies, the president of the section of Conegliano dell’Ana, Gino Dorigo and the commander of the Conegliano Group, Lieutenant Colonel Davide Pascoli. The moment in which the latter handed over to his nephew Piero the military plate of his uncle, Lieutenant Enzo Pagni, Alpine gunner of the Conegliano Group, who died in Russia in 1943.

“Through humanity and history, we can understand the very profound value of peace and this plate is a way to talk about peace”.

To “guide” the ceremony, the Fanfare. Many civil and military presences for this important event in memory of the Group born in Conegliano in 1909 and then reconstituted in 1951, thanks also, among others, to Feliciano Cancian, born in 1919, originally from Parè, now residing in Val Camonica, who did not want to miss this meeting.

The photogallery.

Conegliano celebrating with the Alpine troops

