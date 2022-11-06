Original title: Women’s Super League won 14 consecutive victories, Wuhan Women’s Football Team achieved three consecutive championships ahead of schedule

Tonight’s News (Reporter Wang Zi from Haihe Media Center) In the 14th round of the Chinese Women’s Super League on the 4th, Wuhan Women’s Football Team defeated Shandong Sports Lottery 2-0, securing the top spot four rounds ahead of schedule and achieving three consecutive championships.

Since being promoted to the Women’s Super League in 2017, the Wuhan team has accumulated a lot and soon ushered in a rapid progress in record. Different from the cup system at that time, this season’s Women’s Super League has re-launched the league system, and the schedule spans a great deal, which puts forward extremely high requirements for the participating teams to maintain a stable state. Facing the new test, the Wuhan team showed strong competitiveness. They first won the championship in the 2022 Chinese Football Association Cup Women’s Football Competition, and they also showed overwhelming strength in the Women’s Super League, achieving three consecutive championships four rounds ahead of schedule with a record of 14 consecutive victories.

For the Wuhan team, in addition to defending the dominance of the domestic league, the next goal will be to show itself in the intercontinental arena and win the first AFC Champions League title for the Chinese women’s football team. Coach Chang Weiwei said: “We will set our sights on the Asian arena. In 2023, the AFC will launch the Women’s AFC Champions League, and we will have the opportunity to compete with club teams from Japan, South Korea and Australia. A good result will be the next goal for the whole team.”