Home » Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden net late winner to earn opening win over South Africa – highlights
Sports

Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden net late winner to earn opening win over South Africa – highlights

by admin
Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden net late winner to earn opening win over South Africa – highlights

Watch highlights as Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt scores a late winner to lead her side to victory over South Africa at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Wellington.

MATCH REPORT: Ilestedt scores late as Sweden beat South Africa

Follow coverage of the Women’s World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

See also  Making History Yan Wengang Wins China's First Steel Frame Snowmobile Olympic Medal_The First World Record of "Ice Ribbon" Is Born_Yan Wengang Steel Frame Snow Bike Bronze Medal Makes History_China Wins First Steel Frame Snow Bike Medal

You may also like

the route of the last stage between Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines...

Sweden 2-1 South Africa: Amanda Ilestedt scores late...

Teplice is flying up under him! Results are...

Cincinnati Reds Secure Fourth Consecutive Victory with Three...

Celtics decline requests for Malcolm Brogdon

Scores of the first round from 10.30 a.m

Wout van Aert leaves the Tour de France:...

Walking barefoot: 8 sensory paths to try

Les Bleues in a hurry to do battle...

Umberto Gandini LIVE on the FB pages of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy