Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden net late winner to earn opening win over South Africa – highlights

Watch highlights as Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt scores a late winner to lead her side to victory over South Africa at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Wellington.
MATCH REPORT: Ilestedt scores late as Sweden beat South Africa
