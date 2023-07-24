Women’s World Cup, Italy ready for debut: on the field on Monday at 8 against Argentina

It’s time for the world girls. The ones that had made us dream in France, when they reached the quarter-finals and then lost against the Netherlands. Today, Monday 24 July, they are back on the field in a World Cup, the one in Australia and New Zealand, which promises to be decidedly more difficult than the previous one. For the blue it will be the fourth participation in the championship tournament, the second in a row (first time in history for our national team).

First of all, the disappointment of the European Championship must be disposed of immediately in England where our national team failed to pass an affordable group, finishing in last place behind France, Belgium and Iceland. So now it’s important to try to regain some confidence and awareness to better deal with the group G of this World Cup, where Italy will challenge Argentina, Sweden and South Africa.

Some missed calls by coach Milena Bertolini have caused a sensation, such as the absence of Sara Gamahistoric captain of the national team, but also lrenunciation of Valentina Bergamaschi and Martina Piemonte. There are though new faces to discover, a generational change definitely in progress for a renewed group. In the shortlist of the 23 selected players, in fact, only 13 were part of the group at the last European Championship. The novelties are Rachele Baldi, Benedetta Orsi, Giada Greggi,

Sofia Cantore, Bendetta Glionna and Annamaria Serturini, as well as the very young Emma Severini (born in 2003), Chiara Beccari (born in 2004) and Giulia Dragoni (born in 2006). There will also be Cecilia Salvai, recovered after the injury that kept her out both at the World Cup in France and last summer in England. Roma, the new Italian Champion, is the most represented club (8 female players), followed by Juventus (7), Fiorentina, Milan and Sassuolo (2).

Tomorrow all’Eden Park in Aucklandhome of the rugby All Blacks, the blue formation will take the field with un 4-3-3 which in the setting phase provides for a 3-back change with Boattin, the low left winger, who rises to create superiority in midfield. In front almost sure of a starting shirt Valentina Giacinti and Barbara Bonansea, while the third of the trident will be one of Glionna, Serturini or Cantore.

Argentina is in 28th place in the FIFA ranking, decidedly lower than Italy at 16th. The Azzurri are favorites in the first match of the group which, however, they will have to face carefully and foresight. For the new coach German Portanova’s team it will be the fourth World Cupwithout ever being able to qualify after the groups: two draws in 2019 the best result.

The formula of the World Cup provides that the first two of each group qualify for the round of 16then there will be the round of 16 with knockout matches up to the final scheduled at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

And then, let the new global dream begin… fblue barley!

