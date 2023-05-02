Home » Region: Fedriga, we are facing epochal challenges – Friuli VG
Region: Fedriga, we are facing epochal challenges – Friuli VG

Region: Fedriga, we are facing epochal challenges – Friuli VG

Once the government program has been presented, we start with demography

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 02 – “We are facing epochal challenges”.

The President of the Fvg Region Massimiliano Fedriga began with these words the illustration of the government program to the Regional Council, meeting for the second time after taking office a few days ago, set up after the regional elections. Fedriga then presented the Regional Council with the respective powers to the Council.

One of the major urgencies, addressed by Fedriga in his speech, was that of demography: the Fvg “is the second oldest region in Italy by age”, he underlined, recalling the measures adopted by the Region in favor of the birth rate in the past and which will also be proposed again in this legislature. Measures that are “central pieces of a mosaic” but which will have to be amplified. However, they alone will not be enough to reverse the downward trend. (HANDLE).

