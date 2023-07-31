Women’s World Cup: surprise Colombia, beats Germany – Football

A header in the sixth minute of stoppage time of the second half, then in the 96th minute, gave Colombia a surprise success against Germany in the Women’s World Cup match played in Sydney. The match was decided by an ‘aerial’ feat by Vanegas, left winger left free at the penalty spot, which gave his team a victory that seemed close but then vanished two minutes from the end, 43′ st, when the Germany bomber, Alexandra Popp, had converted the penalty awarded for a foul by Perez on Oberdorf.





The joke was therefore avoided, Colombia took back the match and the three points when everything seemed to have faded, and once again the very talented 18-year-old Linda Caicedo, already a great protagonist of the under 17 World Cup a year ago (in which he dragged Colombia to the final) and now determined to make the difference even at an absolute level. Today you scored an authentic golaço after having ‘drank’ two opponents: right-left, Huth and Dabritz ‘send to the bar’, again right-footed shot that scores under the intersection of the far post. All to the delight of Real Madrid too, who bought him from Deportivo Cali in February (already 2 goals in ten appearances with the ‘merengues’ shirt).





Another revenge on fate for this girl who when she was 15 was able to overcome ovarian cancer and return to play even though the doctors had told her she could no longer do it. Three days ago, however, she had collapsed to the ground during training, saying she had chest pains, but then she promptly recovered. And today you have shown that you are doing well by driving Germany’s rivals ‘crazy’. Which is now second in group H with 3 points, on a par with Morocco, while Colombia is first with 6. Last is South Korea, the next opponent of the Germans, who have not scored any points so far.



