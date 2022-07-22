Eugene, 22 July – Italy looks to the relay races in Eugene on 22 July ai Athletics World Championships. The 4×100 batteries are scheduled even if Italy will be without Marcell Jacobs, difficult to repeat Tokyo 2020, but the relay is always a race in which surprises are around the corner, especially as regards the changes.

It will instead be the women’s 35km walk to open the dances of Eugene’s eighth day which will start at 15.15 Italian. Unfortunately, as in the marathon, there will be no blue athletes, which will not be male. Then the two 4x100s in which Jamaicans and Americans start as favorites, also due to the absence of our ace Marcell Jacobs struggling with injury. The grand finale will consist of the speed in the 400 meters and 400 meters hurdles.

Italians

Few the Azzurri in the race and certainly there will be the two male and female 4×100 relays, which will try to pass the round. At the moment without an official startlist it is difficult to guess who will be there in which at least seven or eight athletes can be part of the quartet. The only real sore point is the absence of Marcell Jacobsconsequently it will be Philip A cake to lead the national team, while the female Zaynab Dosso she is the fastest girl on the track. Finally, Elena Beautiful will participate in the semifinals of the 800 meters, after the repechage time obtained in the heat. However, access to the final is still difficult for her.

Where to see the Eugene World Cup

The third to last day of the World Cup will be broadcast as usual on Rai Due from 1.25 to 5.20 for the evening session. The march will instead be broadcast on Rai Sport + HD from 15.00 to 18.35. On Sky Arena, on the other hand, the world championship will be visible from 15.05 to 18.15 and in the night from 2 to 5. Streaming is available on raiplay and now.

The program

15.15 Final 35 km walk for women

23 July

2.40 Batteries 4×100 women (Italy)

3.05 Batteries 4×100 men (Italy)

3.20 Women’s javelin throw final

3.35 Semi-final 800m women (Elena Bellò)

4.15 400m Final gives

4.35 Men’s 400m final

