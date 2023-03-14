The 2023 World Baseball Classic is in full swing, with the United States facing Canada in Monday’s final game.

The U.S. is part of Pool C, which features group play in Phoenix, along with Canada, Colombia, Great Britain and Mexico. Group play is also underway for Pool D — Dominican Republic, Israel, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and Venezuela — in Miami.

Group play for Pool A, which took place in Taichung, Taiwan, wrapped Sunday, with Cuba and Italy advancing to the quarterfinals. Elsewhere, in Tokyo, group play for Pool B wrapped earlier Monday, with Japan and Australia advancing.

The WBC began March 7 and will end on March 21 with the championship game (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1) in Florida. Quarterfinal games will take place March 15-18, followed by the semifinals from March 19-20.

Here are the top plays!

United States vs. Canada (Pool C)

Setting the stage

Team USA is 1-1 in pool play headed into Monday’s match against Canada.

Here we go!

Lance Lynn (Chicago White Sox) opened the day with a strikeout, blitzing his fastball past Canada’s Edouard Julien (Minnesota Twins), en route to a 1-2-3 start for Team USA.

In the bottom of the first inning, Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers) led off with a single against Mitch Bratt — Team Canada’s 19-year-old starting pitcher. Bratt walked the next batter before Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals) ensuing single brought in two early runs for the U.S.

Making a statement

Then, Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) took home after a quick fly out, putting Team USA up 3-0 right out of the gate.

Bratt surrendered another walk before J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies) brought in a fourth run with ease.

Outta here

Bratt was swiftly pulled from the game after Canada fell in a 4-0 hole in the opening inning.

Stay tuned for updates!

