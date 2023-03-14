Everything you need to know to get the Colombian passport

the colombian passport It is one of the inevitable requirements that travelers need if visiting abroad is in their plans, that is why you should be aware of how and where do this procedure.

If in your next plans is to make a international travel, You should know that to enter and leave, whether it is the country in which you reside or to which you are going to arrive as a tourist, you will be asked compulsorily the passport, a document that guarantees the authorization that you can do this.

To request it, you must enter the official page of the chancellery www.cancilleria.gov.co, there you will have to go to the section of ‘Procedures and services’ and select the optionPassports’.

Once you do this, the platform will take you to a form SITAC (Integral System of Citizen Procedures) that you will have to fill out, this will help you fill in the information with your personal data and immediately schedule the appointment with the time and date in which there is availability.

Keep in mind that to schedule your appointment, the page is enabled from 5:00 pm Colombia time. However, this may take a couple of weeks as you are experiencing a high demand for applications.

The day in which it has been assigned, you must present yourself with your identification document, otherwise, you will have to bring the password issued for the first time by the National Registry of Civil Status and a copy of the civil registry issued by the Notary.

If on a previous occasion, you had already obtained your passport but it expired, you will need to present it that day. But, if it was lost or stolen, you must inform the office of said situation under the gravity of the oath.

Finally, if the passport is required for a minor, the child must go to the delivery point with the legal representative and you will have to bring your original ID and civil registration.

Due to the presidential elections that took place on June 19, you can get a 10% discount on the payment, presenting the electoral certificate.

-Ordinary passport: 172,000 pesos and with a 10% discount 154.800 pesos.

– Executive passport: 262,000 pesos and with a 10% discount 235.800 pesos.

– Emergency passport: 161,000 pesos and with a 10% discount 144.900 pesos.