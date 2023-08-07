World Championships in Bern: Sport climber Megos wins World Championship bronze in the lead

Status: 06.08.2023 9:10 p.m

Alexander Megos won the first medal for German sport climbers at the World Championships in Bern. The Erlangen native was the only German Alpine Club athlete to reach the lead final and took bronze.

Gold went to Austria’s Jakob Schubert, who prevailed over Sorato Anraku from Japan. The highest German hopes for a medal at the season highlight in Switzerland rested on Megos, after the 29-year-old Franconian had already stood on the World Cup podium twice this year.

Third World Championship medal for Megos

Lead refers to classic lead climbing on a rope. The athletes try to climb a defined route in a given time without falling or to climb higher than the competition.

For Megos it is the third World Championship medal in this discipline. In 2018 he also won bronze in Innsbruck and a year later silver in Hachioji. In the second week of the World Cup, the combination format of bouldering and lead as well as the speed competitions are still pending in Bern.

