Original title: Qatar World Cup |

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, December 6th

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wang Haoming, Zheng Xin, Zhang Zewei

At the Janub Stadium on the 5th, a fierce battle has been going on for 120 minutes, and the World Cup in Qatar ushered in a penalty shootout for the first time.

Behind the goal guarded by Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic is a stand where Japanese fans gather. Moreover, the Japanese team has the advantage of taking the first penalty, and they seem to be full of confidence.

Takumi Minamino stood in front of the ball and pushed a kick to the right of the goal with the arch of his right foot to the ground.

“Well–“

In the second round, Mizuka Kaoru made a penalty to the left of the goal.

“what–“

In the third round, Takuma Asano finally scored and Croatia hit the post.

Is the opportunity for the Japanese team coming?

In the fourth round, the captain of the Japanese team, Yoshida Asahi, took the penalty.

Bang, snap, “Ah——”

The Japanese fans couldn’t believe their eyes, Livakovic became an insurmountable wall, and rejected the Japanese team’s attempt to make history three times.

Livakovic hadn’t been a household name before with Dinamo Zagreb, but after tonight he became one.

“It’s one of the happiest moments of my career. It’s such a great feeling – I’m a Croatian hero,” said the 27-year-old Livakovic.

Three successful saves in the penalty shootout, only three people in the history of the World Cup can do it. Before Livakovic, Portugal’s goalkeeper Ricardo saved England’s penalty three times in the 2006 World Cup. In the 2018 World Cup, the legendary Croatian goalkeeper Subasic also completed this feat.

“Livakovic’s performance today reminds me of goalkeeper Subasic at the time,” Croatia coach Dalic said.

Compared with the World Cup in Russia four years ago, the Croatian team in Doha always gives people a sense of being a hero. At the final whistle, Modric and Livakovic embraced tightly. This is the last World Cup of the “Magic Flute”. He was replaced in advance, watching the fate of the Croatian team fluctuate at the Janub Stadium, and watching his World Cup journey is about to come to an end, but this is better than his own. A man nearly 10 years younger saved himself and the entire Croatian team.

The Croatian team’s Qatar World Cup tour continues, and Livakovic will also usher in the ultimate test of the world‘s “sharpest spear” led by Neymar, Vinicius and others.

Can the Livakovic saga continue?