CR7 only touches Bruno’s cross which gives the Lusitanians the advantage, the doubling comes from a penalty in the final. Celeste still in the running, but will have to beat Ghana and hope South Korea doesn’t do the feat in the other match

Bruno plus Bruno equals qualification. There is the signing of Fernandes, double, on Portugal-Uruguay: Lusail’s 2-0 win keeps Fernando Santos’ national team with full points and guarantees them the round of 16 (although not yet first place) with one match to spare . She blue angry and bruised, but somehow still alive: she will have to beat Ghana in the last match and hope that South Korea does not win against the Portuguese. In the event of a feat by the Asians, Uruguay will need a larger victory.

Bentancur, a quasi-masterpiece — The first half is a hymn to prudence: the Portuguese are tempted by the prospect of immediately dismissing the qualification, but with the nightmare of finding themselves third in case of defeat; South Americans who are anything but aggressive, although destined to play for the second round in the last match, regardless of tonight’s result. Ronaldo has different ideas, he doesn’t want to make calculations. He is damned like never before, eager to “respond” to Messi’s goal and the many criticisms he has received in recent months. He seeks an understanding with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix, but without too much luck: the best thing about CR7, until the break, is an assist from the shoulder for a volley from William Carvalho. Barricaded in their own half in the first half hour, Celeste struggled to activate Cavani and Darwin Nunez. But the best opportunity in the first half of the match comes from Uruguay, with a solo-jewel from Bentancur: the Tottenham midfielder breaks the defense and reaches the edge of the box, drinks Dias in dribbling and only misses in the finish, kicking Diogo Costa on the way out. See also 64% of Beijing's theaters resume work "Jurassic World 3" with a total pre-sale of nearly 30 million jqknews

Bruno plus CR7 — We go into the interval 0-0 – an almost inevitable situation in this World Cup – and with the certainty that the best is yet to come. It takes a flash, however, to get a closed race off the ground. He arrives in the 54th minute, thanks to a combination that in only a few days would have been entirely Manchester Utd: a remote-controlled cross from Bruno Fernandes, a winning break from Ronaldo, 1-0. Touch the ball, Cristiano? Or just graze? The goal is initially assigned to him, then Fifa gives it to Bruno. The substance does not change much: Portugal is ahead. Diego Alonso redesigns the Celeste with the entrances of De Arrascaeta and Pellistri, but above all with a new attack, formed by Suarez and Maxi Gomez.

Fernandes show — The move nearly pays off immediately: only the post saves Diogo Costa on Gomez’s right-footed shot. And the Pistolero too, a moment later, has the good ball but kicks it into the outside of the net. The greatest chance, however, came to De Arrascaeta, launched into the area by a through ball from Valverde: the attempt to “push under” was not up to the stage. Such a situation, with Uruguay on the board, is ideal for Leao, and Fernando Santos sends him onto the pitch with a good twenty minutes still on the clock. Rafa tries without finding the goal, but nothing, it’s Fernandes’ evening: a contested penalty awarded in the 90th minute (Doubtful “hands” by Gimenez) gives him the 2-0 ball on the spot. It almost becomes three of a kind: in the 99th minute Bruno also hits the post with his right foot. And he gets angry, despite everything, with the mentality that distinguishes champions from normal players, while the curtain falls on the match. See also Badminton World Championships: Zhao Junpeng wins men's singles bronze medal in three national badminton finals - Xinhua English.news.cn

November 28, 2022 (change November 28, 2022 | 22:06)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

