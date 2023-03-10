Home Sports World Cup preparation: DFB women on April 11 in Nuremberg against Brazil
World Cup preparation: DFB women on April 11 in Nuremberg against Brazil

World Cup preparation: DFB women on April 11 in Nuremberg against Brazil

Status: 03/09/2023 11:53 a.m

The German soccer players are playing against another top-class opponent in preparation for the World Cup. On April 11 (6:00 p.m., live on ARD and in the live stream on sportschau.de) it will be against Brazil at the Max Morlock Stadium in Nuremberg, as the German Football Association (DFB) announced.

Four days earlier, on April 7th, the Dutch women will play in Sittard. “With the Netherlands and Brazil, two top-class players are waiting for us. We want to take the next steps in preparing for the World Cup in these two games,” said national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. They are happy to compete for the first time as a women’s national team in the Nuremberg World Cup stadium in 2006.

Both teams will also rehearse the emergency for the World Cup with the preparatory game in Franconia. In the final tournament in Australia and New Zealand (July 20th to August 20th), Germany will play alongside South Korea and Morocco as well as Colombia, whose style of play is similar to that of Brazil. The Brazilians face France, Jamaica and Panama in the group stage.

