Original title: World Cup Women’s Basketball Tournament 47 points victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina (quote)

Chinese women’s basketball team wins two consecutive victories (theme)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Wang Zi from Haihe Media Center) Yesterday, Beijing time, the 2022 World Cup Women’s Basketball Tournament in Sydney, Australia continued. In the second round of Group A, the Chinese women’s basketball team defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51. , ushered in two consecutive victories.

As the coach Zheng Wei said before the game, the big defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first game is not a reflection of its true strength. Different from Yiqi Juechen against the South Korean team, the Chinese team suffered a hard fight in the first quarter of this campaign, but with the pressure on the inside and the high hit rate of the long shot, the girls quickly controlled the situation. In the last three quarters, the Chinese team blossomed more on the inside and outside lines, winning more than 10 points in a single quarter. In the final quarter, the Bosnia and Herzegovina team’s score was controlled to only 5 points, and finally won the game with a huge advantage of 47 points.

When commenting on the game after the game, Zheng Wei revealed that she had conducted targeted research on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s technical and tactical play and their core player Jones. The latter and Li Yueru were selected as the five star players of this tournament. She is one of the few naturalized players in the women’s basketball arena. In Zheng Wei’s view, the Chinese team showed a strong tactical execution in this campaign, constantly using impact and high-intensity pressing to contain the opponent. In the whole game, 5 of the 12 Chinese players scored in double figures, and they crushed their opponents in key statistics such as rebounds and assists. The inside “Twin Towers” Li Yueru and Han Xu contributed 31 points and 16 rebounds together, becoming the “Dinghaishenzhen” at both ends of the Chinese team’s offense and defense.

After defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Chinese team successfully ushered in two consecutive victories, and temporarily beat the US team by a small point advantage in the Group A standings. According to the schedule, the Chinese team will have a face-to-face dialogue with the US team at noon today, Beijing time. Coach Zheng Wei said: “The U.S. team is the best team in the world. Playing with them, our players can learn a lot and understand how to become better.” As a player with experience in the United States, Li Yueru also expressed his expectations for this game: “I hope we can play a higher level, use our strength to compete head-on with the US team, and show a better self.”