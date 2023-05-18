World day against homophobia, the shirts of Udinese and Cagliari

As announced by Lega Serie A, on the occasion of the “ World Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia”, numerous initiatives dedicated to the fight against all forms of discrimination will be carried out through the “A + LOVE” campaign. Udinese will wear a special shirt on Sunday as will Cagliari, engaged on Friday in Cosenza in Serie B

Serie A League e UNAR (National Office Against Racial Discrimination of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers) renew their commitment to the fight against all forms of discrimination by promoting the campaign “A + LOVE”, to fight homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in our society and in the world of football in particular. The name of the campaign “A + LOVE” recalls the concept of inclusion and the overcoming of all manifestations of intolerance and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The letter stands out in the logo “A” represented as a diamond, an identifying trait of our championship, flanked by the “+” symbol, a distinctive sign of the community LGBTQI+, testifying to the desire to respect all gender expressions. Furthermore, the colors used are those of the rainbow flag which symbolizes the LGBTQI+ community.

The campaign, the result of the collaboration between Lega Serie A and UNAR, is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on 14 March, to combat all forms of discrimination in the world of football. On the occasion of the races of the 36th day of the championshipthe video of the initiative will be broadcast on maxi-screens in all stadiums, a dedicated television graphic will be broadcast at the time of the draw for the field between the two captains and all Lega Serie A digital channels will promote a dedicated communication campaign.