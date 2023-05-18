World day against homophobia, the shirts of Udinese and Cagliari

As announced by Lega Serie A, on the occasion of the “World Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia”, numerous initiatives dedicated to the fight against all forms of discrimination will be carried out through the “A + LOVE” campaign. Udinese will wear a special shirt on Sunday as will Cagliari, engaged on Friday in Cosenza in Serie B
Serie A League e UNAR (National Office Against Racial Discrimination of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers) renew their commitment to the fight against all forms of discrimination by promoting the campaign “A + LOVE”, to fight homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in our society and in the world of football in particular. The name of the campaign “A + LOVE” recalls the concept of inclusion and the overcoming of all manifestations of intolerance and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The letter stands out in the logo “A” represented as a diamond, an identifying trait of our championship, flanked by the “+” symbol, a distinctive sign of the community LGBTQI+, testifying to the desire to respect all gender expressions. Furthermore, the colors used are those of the rainbow flag which symbolizes the LGBTQI+ community.
The campaign, the result of the collaboration between Lega Serie A and UNAR, is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on 14 March, to combat all forms of discrimination in the world of football. On the occasion of the races of the 36th day of the championshipthe video of the initiative will be broadcast on maxi-screens in all stadiums, a dedicated television graphic will be broadcast at the time of the draw for the field between the two captains and all Lega Serie A digital channels will promote a dedicated communication campaign.
The special Udinese shirt
On the occasion of the initiative of the Lega Serie A and the “World Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia”Udinese will face Lazio at the Dacia Arena on Sunday with a dedicated kit: white with a V-neck with black and white edges and, above all, a wide central and vertical band with the rainbow colors, a chromatic note also present on the edges of the sleeves, the side bands of the shorts and in the center of the socks. The words of the general manager Franco Collavino: “We wanted to follow the path traced by the Lega Serie A with regard to initiatives to protect equality and civil rights. We will use a special kit to certify our commitment against all forms of discrimination. In fact, Udinese has for years been an open and multicultural club that represents players from 15 different countries, and is actively engaged in the fight against racism and in the fight for equality: for this reason we wanted to commit ourselves concretely with this initiative in perspective of enhancing the great popularity of football to convey positive social messages”.
Even Cagliari with a dedicated uniform
Change the category, but not the commitment. In Serie BFriday evening in Cosenza, Cagliari will play with a special match shirt: the rainbow flag – symbol of peace and respect for diversity, icon of the LGBT movement – which will wrap the Cagliari logo with the four Moors. The band worn by the captain will also be personalized and will be rainbow in support of the rights of the LGBT community. All under the banner of the key message launched on the social channels of the club “Love is love”. Cagliari reaffirms its commitment to the fight against all types of discrimination and violence and, in line with its ethical manifesto “BeAsOne”, announces its initiatives aimed at raising awareness among fans and public opinion.