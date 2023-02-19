Home Sports World Ski Championships: Kristoffersen’s masterpiece in the slalom, bronze for Vinatzer
Sports

World Ski Championships: Kristoffersen’s masterpiece in the slalom, bronze for Vinatzer

by admin
World Ski Championships: Kristoffersen’s masterpiece in the slalom, bronze for Vinatzer

Henrik Kristoffersen wins the men’s special slalomlast race of the Courchevel/Meribel Alpine Ski World Championships 2023. Thanks to a very high quality descent, the Norwegian finished in first place in 1.39.50, preceding the Greek by only 20 cents Guinness too, who wins the first medal at the World Ski Championships in the history of Greece. Third place for a great Alex Vinatzer, which saw the gold fade due to a small error in the final stretch, but still finished 38 cents from the top step of the podium. Fourth place for the French Clement Noel, which closes at 41 cents. Only 7th Manuel Feller, who had finished in first place in the first heat. The other Italians are bad: the best is Tobias Kastlunger, which closes 15th at 1.03. 18th place for Stefano Gross at 1.33, only 23^ Thomas Sala a 1.63.

See also  RELIVE LIVE | Lazio, F. Anderson: "We want to do great things"

You may also like

The Japanese chess master made his debut in...

Atalanta-Lecce 1-2: video, goals and highlights

Serie A, Atalanta-Lecce 1-2: Ceesay and Blin complicate...

The 2023 “Nankai Five Tigers” Sports Forum to...

Football: Lukaku reminds Atsu, “I will always love...

atalanta-lecce Serie A, results in real time

Mac McClung commits to 2024 NBA dunk contest:...

Charles Kipkkurui Langat and Irine Jepchumba set new...

Parisse’s tears after his red card with Toulon...

Snooker Welsh Open exploded, Tian Pengfei scored zero...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy