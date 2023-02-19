Henrik Kristoffersen wins the men’s special slalomlast race of the Courchevel/Meribel Alpine Ski World Championships 2023. Thanks to a very high quality descent, the Norwegian finished in first place in 1.39.50, preceding the Greek by only 20 cents Guinness too, who wins the first medal at the World Ski Championships in the history of Greece. Third place for a great Alex Vinatzer, which saw the gold fade due to a small error in the final stretch, but still finished 38 cents from the top step of the podium. Fourth place for the French Clement Noel, which closes at 41 cents. Only 7th Manuel Feller, who had finished in first place in the first heat. The other Italians are bad: the best is Tobias Kastlunger, which closes 15th at 1.03. 18th place for Stefano Gross at 1.33, only 23^ Thomas Sala a 1.63.