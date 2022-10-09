original title:

World Table Tennis Championships: Chinese men’s team advances to final

On October 8, Chinese team player Wang Chuqin rushed to his teammates to celebrate after winning. He defeated Japanese team player Togami Hayasuke 3-0.

On the same day, in the men’s semi-final of the 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships (final) held in Chengdu, the Chinese team defeated the Japanese team 3-2 and advanced to the final.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Bingjie

On October 8, Chinese team player Wang Chuqin rushed to his teammates to celebrate after winning. He defeated Japanese team player Togami Hayasuke 3-0.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Bingjie

On October 8, Chinese team player Wang Chuqin (right) celebrates with coach Qin Zhijian after his victory. He defeated Japanese team player Togami Hayasuke 3-0.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Bingjie

On October 8, Chinese team player Wang Chuqin celebrated after his victory. He defeated Japanese team player Togami Hayasuke 3-0.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Bingjie

On October 8, Chinese team player Fan Zhendong served in the game, and he defeated Japanese team player Togami Hayasuke 3-0.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xu