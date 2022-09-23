Netherlands and host Poland open today the Volleyball World Cup which will close on October 15 with the finals for gold and bronze in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands. Twenty-four teams in search of the title that in 2018 went to Serbia, which overtook the blue in the final. Italy will play tomorrow (at 15) against Cameroon. Today’s program: at 6 pm Poland-Croatia; at 20 Holland-Kenya.

The formula

—

The first 10 days of the tournament see the 24 qualified teams divided into four groups (or pools). The first 4 of each group move on to the second phase. The remaining 16 teams will split into two groups and play four games against teams that did not face in the first phase. The best four of each group move on to the quarterfinals.