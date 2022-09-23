Ukrainian President Zelensky called on the Russians to “protest” against the partial mobilization announced by the Russian leader Putin, which sparked various protests and a new exodus from the country. The provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which represent about 15% of the territory of Ukraine, are preparing today to hold referendums for accession to Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said the Russian military operation it was “inevitable” after Kiev’s numerous anti-virus and criminal activities that threatened Russia’s security.
Finnish border guards, Russian traffic remains intense
Traffic at the border between Finland and Russia continues to be intense following the announcement of President Vladimir Putin of wanting to recall 300,000 reservists to be sent to fight in Ukraine. This was said by the Finnish border guards referring to the southeastern border with Russia.
Yesterday the spokesman of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov he defined it as ” exaggerated ” to speak of the exodus of Russians. Since Monday, Russian citizens can only enter the European Union via the 1,340-kilometer border with Finland. Unlike the Baltic nations and Poland, Finland has not completely restricted the entry of Russian tourists with Schengen visas.
Zelensky urges the Russians to protest the mobilization
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he called on the Russians to “protest” against the partial mobilization announced by the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which sparked various protests and a new exodus from the country. “55,000 Russian soldiers have died in these six months of war … Do you want more? No? then protest. React, flee or surrender ”to the Ukrainian army, Zelensky said in his daily speech addressing the Russians. “You are already complicit in all these crimes, murders and tortures of Ukrainians. Because you have been silent, ”Zelensky added. “And now it’s up to you to choose: for men in Russia, this is a choice to die or live, to become a cripple or to preserve health.” “For women in Russia, the choice is to lose husbands, children, grandchildren forever, or still try to protect them from death,” he continued.
Referendum to join Russia, four zones are preparing to vote
The provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which represent about 15 percent of the territory of Ukraine, are preparing today to hold referendums for accession to Russia. The polls will remain open until 27 September. L’Ukraine and its allies in the international community have already spoken of a farce referendum making it clear that they will not be recognized on a legal and political level.