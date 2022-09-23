7:29

Finnish border guards, Russian traffic remains intense





Traffic at the border between Finland and Russia continues to be intense following the announcement of President Vladimir Putin of wanting to recall 300,000 reservists to be sent to fight in Ukraine. This was said by the Finnish border guards referring to the southeastern border with Russia.

Yesterday the spokesman of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov he defined it as ” exaggerated ” to speak of the exodus of Russians. Since Monday, Russian citizens can only enter the European Union via the 1,340-kilometer border with Finland. Unlike the Baltic nations and Poland, Finland has not completely restricted the entry of Russian tourists with Schengen visas.