Original title: Zheng Qinwen and Zhang Shuai at WTA Tokyo Station are the top two seeds in the knockout round

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Li Yuanfei

On September 21, Beijing time, Zheng Qinwen, a 19-year-old Chinese women’s tennis player, defeated the top seed Bardoza in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the women’s singles match at the WTA500 Tokyo Station. World No. 4 Badosa has also become the highest ranked player in the singles world that Zheng Qinwen has beaten in his career.

Zheng Qinwen WTA official website

“I am very happy with my performance today, because I showed everything I have on the court.” Zheng Qinwen said after the game, “Although my opponent is ranked fourth in the world, I feel that I am not at a disadvantage, and I am even in a lot of times. Advantages.” Previously, among the players Zheng Qinwen had defeated, Jaber had the highest singles ranking in the world at that time, 5th. This time Zheng Qinwen beat Bardoza is another breakthrough. Her own world ranking has risen by 120 places from the 156th at the beginning of the year to the current personal best 36th. Next, Zheng Qinwen will face American player Claire Liu in the quarterfinals, who defeated Belgian star Mertens. “She is a very good player.” Zheng Qinwen said of his opponent in the next round, “but I have not played with her, I have only watched the video of the game. I will insist on playing my own tennis and see what happens in the game. “

Earlier on the same day, Zhang Shuai, another Chinese female netizen, saved the match point knockout match against No. 2 seed Garcia. The three-set score was 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(5). Zhang Shuai faced a match point in the 10th game of the second set, but she resolved the crisis with an excellent first shot, and finally won the tiebreak in two sets. With this victory, Zhang Shuai, who is currently ranked 28th in the singles world, has risen to 26th in the instant ranking, which is close to his career high ranking of 23rd.

At present, Chinese player Wang Xiyu has also entered the top 16 of the women’s singles. Her race to enter the top eight will be held on the 22nd.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: