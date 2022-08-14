Home Sports Wta Toronto: Halep-Haddad final –
Sports

Wta Toronto: Halep-Haddad final –

by admin
Wta Toronto: Halep-Haddad final –

The former world number one continues his climb to the top by beating the American Pegula in three sets in the semifinals. The Brazilian revelation eliminates Pliskova instead. It is played at 19.30

The final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto will be between Simona Halep and Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Romanian, number 15 in the world, beat the American Jessica Pegula, number 7 in the ranking and seeding, 2-6 6-3 6-4. Not an easy match for the former world number one, who took advantage of both her good form and the few opportunities granted by her opponent. A return, that of Halep, which places it among the probable favorites for the next Us Open.

haddad

Haddad Maia, one of the great surprises of this 2022, overcame Karolina Pliskova in two sets, with a score of 6-4 7-6 (7). A match that showed how much the Brazilian is ready for the definitive leap in quality. Halep won the first two face-to-face with Haddad (second round of Wimbledon 2017 and, also in the second round, at this year’s Australian Open), but the Brazilian won in the third direct clash, in the semifinal on ‘ Birmingham grass. The two will land on Canadian hardcourt at 19.30 Italian time.

August 14 – 10:41

© breaking latest news

See also  The top 12 ended in a 0:2 loss to Oman and missed the World Cup for five consecutive World Cups jqknews

You may also like

National Newspaper | Paltrinieri and Pilato, like Nettuno...

LeBron James delegates the Lakers’ offensive core to...

The freshman Casteggio does not hide the ambitions...

Premier League roundup: Manchester City beat Bournemouth, Arsenal...

Cristiana Dell’Anna, the Patrizia of “Gomorra” becomes a...

Gao Jun, Deputy Secretary-General of the Beijing Football...

Inter, relaunch of Chelsea for Casadei | First...

La Voghe does not disfigure Parisi against Sangiuliano...

Frisbee paddle board camping is here, please shoot...

Sampdoria, Giampaolo: “Undeserved defeat. Penalized by arbitration decision...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy