The final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto will be between Simona Halep and Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Romanian, number 15 in the world , beat the American Jessica Pegula, number 7 in the ranking and seeding, 2-6 6-3 6-4. Not an easy match for the former world number one, who took advantage of both her good form and the few opportunities granted by her opponent. A return, that of Halep, which places it among the probable favorites for the next Us Open.

Haddad Maia, one of the great surprises of this 2022, overcame Karolina Pliskova in two sets, with a score of 6-4 7-6 (7). A match that showed how much the Brazilian is ready for the definitive leap in quality. Halep won the first two face-to-face with Haddad (second round of Wimbledon 2017 and, also in the second round, at this year’s Australian Open), but the Brazilian won in the third direct clash, in the semifinal on ‘ Birmingham grass. The two will land on Canadian hardcourt at 19.30 Italian time.