Home News Meloni: “Proud of the flame, the voters will choose presidentialism” – Pd, the theme of work is central
News

Meloni: “Proud of the flame, the voters will choose presidentialism” – Pd, the theme of work is central

by admin
Meloni: “Proud of the flame, the voters will choose presidentialism” – Pd, the theme of work is central

ServicePolitics

Still controversy over presidentialism. Silvio Berlusconi said he was “indignant and embittered” by the “mystifications by the left of my words on President Mattarella”. Letta released a video in three languages ​​for the international press to remember “the dangerous European alliances of Giorgia Meloni”

Read as Meloni in 3 languages: “Pd is Europe, she is Orban-Vox”

  • Berlusconi’s pill: “Human but rigorous policy on migrants”

    “I don’t know if you understand, but one pill a day keeps the doctor away. A pill a day in our program should get the gentlemen of the left out of the way. Today we are talking about illegal immigration. Illegal immigration is an infamous human trafficking and a serious threat to our economy and our security. My government had practically arrested her, with only 4 thousand immigrants in 2010, today she is again a great danger for Italy ». This was stated by Silvio Berlusconi, in the usual daily video to illustrate the program of the blue movement.

    Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani in the stands yesterday in Monza for the match against Torino ANSA / ROBERTO BREGANI

  • Still controversy over presidentialism

    Still controversy over presidentialism. Silvio Berlusconi said he was “indignant and embittered” by the “mystifications by the left of my words on President Mattarella”. Yesterday, the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, presented the program for the elections: rights and work at the center but also the EU, democracy and participation. Letta then released a video in three languages ​​for the international press, to remember «the dangerous European alliances of Giorgia Meloni».

    Presidential reform, the rules for changing the Charter

  • Brunetta: I’m not applying, now we have a dystopian scenario

    “No regrets and no regrets” but “a little pain”. These are the words used by the Minister of Public Administration, Renato Brunetta, in an interview, announcing the decision not to run for the next elections. “It has been a month of strong emotions and difficult decisions. I saw FI contribute to Draghi’s fall – he highlights – The most credible, authoritative and serious government, which could get us out of a tragic situation that saw pandemic, war, inflation and a threatening spread add up. An incredible and incomprehensible act ». Brunetta’s dream was to «vote at the end of the legislature, after a strong and structured Drago budget law. Now we have a dystopian scenario, the worst possible ».

See also  Xi Jinping called on the former officer on August 1st: he was afraid that the army would turn its gun

You may also like

The car swerves, overturns and ends up in...

Now “Candia helps itself” The project against loneliness...

Part-time in the morning, so the shopping is...

Xiamen adds 2 new confirmed cases in 3...

Sold out from Camogli to Portofino: the high...

The highest temperature value and the number of...

Bomb under the Delizia bridge, 22 people evacuated:...

New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control |...

Air flights, triple-digit increases. The Rome-Paris and Rome-London...

After Shanghai “evacuated overseas Chinese” from Hainan, let...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy