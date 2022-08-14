Still controversy over presidentialism. Silvio Berlusconi said he was “indignant and embittered” by the “mystifications by the left of my words on President Mattarella”. Letta released a video in three languages for the international press to remember “the dangerous European alliances of Giorgia Meloni”
Berlusconi’s pill: “Human but rigorous policy on migrants”
“I don’t know if you understand, but one pill a day keeps the doctor away. A pill a day in our program should get the gentlemen of the left out of the way. Today we are talking about illegal immigration. Illegal immigration is an infamous human trafficking and a serious threat to our economy and our security. My government had practically arrested her, with only 4 thousand immigrants in 2010, today she is again a great danger for Italy ». This was stated by Silvio Berlusconi, in the usual daily video to illustrate the program of the blue movement.
Still controversy over presidentialism
Still controversy over presidentialism. Silvio Berlusconi said he was “indignant and embittered” by the “mystifications by the left of my words on President Mattarella”. Yesterday, the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, presented the program for the elections: rights and work at the center but also the EU, democracy and participation. Letta then released a video in three languages for the international press, to remember «the dangerous European alliances of Giorgia Meloni».
Brunetta: I’m not applying, now we have a dystopian scenario
“No regrets and no regrets” but “a little pain”. These are the words used by the Minister of Public Administration, Renato Brunetta, in an interview, announcing the decision not to run for the next elections. “It has been a month of strong emotions and difficult decisions. I saw FI contribute to Draghi’s fall – he highlights – The most credible, authoritative and serious government, which could get us out of a tragic situation that saw pandemic, war, inflation and a threatening spread add up. An incredible and incomprehensible act ». Brunetta’s dream was to «vote at the end of the legislature, after a strong and structured Drago budget law. Now we have a dystopian scenario, the worst possible ».