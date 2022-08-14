9:21

Brunetta: I’m not applying, now we have a dystopian scenario

“No regrets and no regrets” but “a little pain”. These are the words used by the Minister of Public Administration, Renato Brunetta, in an interview, announcing the decision not to run for the next elections. “It has been a month of strong emotions and difficult decisions. I saw FI contribute to Draghi’s fall – he highlights – The most credible, authoritative and serious government, which could get us out of a tragic situation that saw pandemic, war, inflation and a threatening spread add up. An incredible and incomprehensible act ». Brunetta’s dream was to «vote at the end of the legislature, after a strong and structured Drago budget law. Now we have a dystopian scenario, the worst possible ».