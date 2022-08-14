Source title: The 12th Beijing International Film Festival kicked off last night and gathered the world of light and shadow to join in the grand event to help Chinese films

In the past 12 years, time has flown, and the Beijing International Film Festival has been full of progress, accumulated enthusiasm, and injected infinite vitality into the world film industry. On the evening of the 13th, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, directed by the State Film Administration and hosted by the Central Radio and Television Station and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, was grandly opened at the Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center, bringing the joy of light and shadow reunion and continuing to help China Movies flourished. The members of the “Tiantan Award” jury appeared at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Film Festival.Photo by our reporter Cheng Gong A shining business card for the construction of the National Cultural Center Nearly 200 filmmakers and guests appeared on the star-studded red carpet, and the grand and wonderful opening ceremony weaved the night by the Yanqi Lake. The main creative representatives of the film crew, such as the movies “Pull the Clouds and See the Sun”, “Changjin Lake” and “Walking to the Moon Alone”, as well as Chen Baoguo, Er Dongsheng, Gu Tianle, Ge You, Wu Jing, etc., took to the red carpet one after another, blooming the style of filmmakers. At the opening ceremony, Shen Haixiong, Vice Minister of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Central Radio and Television Station, and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, announced the opening of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival. He said that since its inception, the Beijing International Film Festival has shown its unique charm in the construction of the “Four Centers” in the capital with its style and temperament accumulated over time and its increasingly far-reaching international influence. “This year’s Beijing International Film Festival is to unite Chinese and foreign filmmakers to ‘work together and work hard’ to meet challenges together!” said Mo Gaoyi, member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Minister of the Propaganda Department, and Executive Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival. In his speech, he said that the Beijing International Film Festival has become a shining business card for the construction of a national cultural center. Beijing has the confidence, confidence and strength to make greater contributions to building a strong film country! “We will take the creation of a film and television highland as an important carrier for the construction of a national cultural center, and work with the majority of filmmakers to promote the high-quality development of Chinese films.” ‘Temple of Heaven Award’ highlights international expression and Chinese narrative Li Xuejian, chairman of the international jury of the “Tiantan Award”, and members of the jury Guo Fan, Ke Wensi, Qin Hailu and Wu Jing came to the opening ceremony. Two foreign judges – Argentine director Lucezia Martell and Italian director Michelangelo Fran Martino expressed the expectations of filmmakers from all over the world to the future through the video. The “Temple of Heaven Award” shortlisted films stood out from 1,450 global masterpieces registered. Er Dongsheng invited the audience to watch this sincere work, “feel the engraving The history of the republic with national love flows through the historical monument.” Telling the “China Story” Shows the Power of China At the opening ceremony, “Beijing Huairou: An Appointment with the Beijing Film Festival” used the beautiful pictures of the sky, clouds and shadows and the bright moon and thousands of lanterns to depict the vivid charm of Huairou’s shadow capital. In the session of “Yi Lun·Traditional Culture in Light and Shadow”, the organizing committee invited Mr. Yi to talk about the traditional culture in light and shadow, revealing the unique charm that Chinese traditional culture endows with Chinese films. The crew of the film “Changjin Lake” appeared as a “special honor” segment. Producer and chief producer Yu Dong, director and screenwriter Huang Jianxin, leading star Wu Jing, and war veterans Mei Menzao and He Zongguang also came as guests. At the opening ceremony, Beijing Winter Olympic champions Gao Tingyu and Qi Guangpu presented flowers to the two elderly people. The Beijing Film Festival showcases the cultural prosperity behind the Chinese film market and the love and enthusiasm of Chinese film fans for films. The 12th Beijing International Film Festival is not only a love letter for friends from all over the world, but also a sonorous answer from Chinese filmmakers to the new era and new journey. The short film “Walking for Light” reviews how the Beijing Film Festival expressed its love and affection for the film, and how it took 12 years to focus the world‘s attention on Beijing, the city where Chinese light and shadow were born. Boosting industrial development and building a Chinese film highland The openness and tolerance, simplicity and innovation of Beijing, the city of double Olympics, have endowed Beijing’s film culture and film market with a unique temperament and charm. From August 13th to 20th, various activities of the Beijing Film Festival have bloomed one after another. The “Beijing Screening” unit, which “see you or not” with movie fans, has selected more than 100 excellent Chinese and foreign film works, and launched a special plan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. The series of events planned by Beijing and themed forums are led by the theme of building a film powerhouse to help the healthy and high-quality development of China‘s film industry. Three master classes will be held, including Li Xuejian, Ke Wensi and Er Dongsheng. “Beijing Market” explores new talents and works to stimulate creativity through project venture capital, venture capital training camps and other activities, and organizes a series of exchange activities within the industry. “Film+” activities are rich in creativity, and “Weibo Movie Night”, “Beijing International Sports Film Week” and “China·Beijing Movie Night” will all be unveiled as activities of the Beijing Film Festival for the first time. The “camping club” in the movie carnival will fully shorten the distance between young filmmakers and fans… Work together with one heart, go together day and night; love is not lost, and the good show will not break up. 