Original title: Chen Xingtong reversed Ito Mima and Sun Yingsha in the women’s singles final in the WTT Macau match

Chen Xingtong’s competition data map

On the evening of October 22, Beijing time, the WTT Macau Championship 2022 will start the men’s and women’s singles semi-finals. In the last women’s singles semi-final, Chinese player Chen Xingtong 4-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-4, 13-11 and 11-8) beat Japanese star Mima Ito and entered the final.

In the first game, the two sides fought until the middle game. After 7 draws, Ito Mima took the lead and scored four points in a row, winning the first game 11-7. In the second game, Chen Xingtong had the upper hand 4-2 and 7-3. She withstood the pressure at the end of the game and finally tied the game at 11-5.

In the third game, Chen Xingtong started with a wave of 3-0, and she extended her lead to 6 points 7-1 in the middle game. With the introduction of Ito Mima’s forehand attack, Chen Xingtong achieved a 11-4 lead.

In the fourth game, Mima Ito called a timeout after falling behind 1-3. After the suspension came back, the famous Japanese player played tenaciously. At 8-6, Chen Xingtong received a yellow card for a delay in serving, so she also called a timeout. Returning to the arena, the two sides alternated to score 11 levels. At the critical moment, Chen Xingtong made a decisive shot, Ito Mima made consecutive mistakes, and the Chinese girl won another game 13-11.

The fifth game started in a stalemate. Chen Xingtong scored 3 match points in a row after the two sides fought to a 7 draw. In the end, Mima Ito’s storm came out, and Chen Xingtong sealed the victory 11-8 and joined teammate Sun Yingsha in the final.

“I went to this match with the mentality of fighting. After all, Mima Ito is the mixed doubles champion at the Tokyo Olympics and has a higher world ranking than me,” said Chen Xingtong after the game. The overall performance is still good.

At 18:00 tomorrow night, Chen Xingtong will join forces with Sun Yingsha in the final to compete for the women’s singles title of the WTT Macau Championship 2022.

