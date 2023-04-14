original title:WTT Xinxiang Championship: Chinese team takes women’s singles semi-finals, Fan Zhendong and Liang Jingkun advance

The quarter-finals of the World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Xinxiang Championship kicked off on the 13th. Chen Xingtong, Wang Yidi, Chen Meng, and Sun Yingsha advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s singles. The Chinese team won the women’s singles championship ahead of schedule. Fan Zhendong and Liang Jingkun advanced to the top four men’s singles.

In the quarter-finals of the women’s singles, Chen Xingtong narrowly beat teammate Wang Manyu 3:2, Wang Yidi easily defeated Korean player Shin Yubin 3:0, and Sun Yingsha defeated Japanese star Mima Ito 3:1.

On April 13, Chen Xingtong returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hao Yuan

Compared with several other teammates, Chen Meng’s promotion process is more difficult. Facing the offensive of the Japanese player Hina Hayata, Chen Meng, who lost the first game at 9:11, saved two game points in the second game and regained the game at 14:12. After Hayata Hina won the third game with 11:9, Chen Meng responded with 11:6. In the deciding game, both sides chased after each other. Chen Meng took the lead to get the match point, but was overtaken by two points in a row. Against Sun Yingsha.

“The process of the game was very difficult, and the start was very passive. I have been thinking of ways on the court. I was able to ‘bite’ the game in adversity. There are still some arrangements to be made in the distribution, the players at this stage are in good competitive condition, and I will go all out.” Chen Meng said.

On April 13, Chen Meng returned the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

In the men’s singles quarter-finals, Liang Jingkun defeated second seed Wang Chuqin 3:0, and Fan Zhendong reversed Lin Shidong 3:2 to win. World No. 1 Fan Zhendong won the first game with 11:9, and then Lin Shidong, who broke out, pulled back two games with 11:6 and 11:8. In the fourth game, Lin Shidong took the lead to get the game point with 10:8, and Fan Zhendong gave it a go, saved multiple game points and tied the big score with 13:11. After the deciding game was tied at 6:6, Fan Zhendong seized the key opportunity to win 11:8, and will compete with Korean player Lim Jong-hoon for the ticket to the final.

Another semi-final spot in the men’s singles belongs to Lin Yunru of the Chinese Taipei team. He defeated the German player Felus 3:0 and will face Liang Jingkun in the semi-finals. (Reporters Hu Jiali and Liu Jinhui)