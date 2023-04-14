The Leica camera company has always gone its own way, and its bold decisions have been called into question more than once. However, the success proved the long-established company right. Even in 2012, it decided to be the only manufacturer in the world to launch a camera with a dedicated monochrome sensor: the Leica M Monochrom. Today, in the 11th year of the Monochrom success story, and drawing on nearly 70 years of experience with Leica rangefinder cameras, Leica Camera AG presents the fourth generation of cameras with monochrome sensors: the new Leica M11 Monochrom.

The Leica M11 Monochrom’s sensor is fully adapted to black and white photography, and unlike other cameras, it focuses on the most fundamental of all photographic practices: composing images using only light and shadow.

The M11 Monochrom uses a monochrome multi-resolution full-frame sensor developed exclusively for the new M generation to deliver exceptional black and white images. Raw files can be created in DNG format or JPEG format at a resolution of 60, 36, or 18 megapixels. Combined with a huge ISO range from 125 to 200,000, the camera allows great creative freedom when taking pictures. As a result, you get images with unprecedented reproduction of even the finest details, exceptionally natural sharpness even in difficult lighting conditions, and extremely low noise even in the high ISO range .

256 GB internal memory and easy connection to the Leica FOTOS app ensure an optimal mobile workflow. Via Bluetooth or the USB-C port, pictures can be quickly and easily transferred to the app and further processed from there. In addition, the camera can be controlled directly via the app, and photos can be immediately evaluated on a smartphone or tablet via an online preview. Furthermore, the Leica M11 Monochrom is an Apple-certified “Made for iPhone and iPad” accessory and thus offers a unique option with the included Leica FOTOS cable.

The M11 Monochrom presents a timeless and understated M design with an all-metal body and a top plate made of high-quality aluminum, a sapphire glass display, a solid leather cover, and a black scratch-resistant paint finish. Details such as the deliberate omission of the Leica logo and the dark chrome coating of the optical viewfinder accentuate the minimalist, iconic design of this new addition to the legendary Leica M series.

Thanks to the typical Leica build quality, the new Leica M11 Monochrom combines all the requirements of a premium camera “Made in Germany”.

