The Minister of Health, answering a question from the Brothers of Italy on the problems of Emergency-Urgency services, points out: “If more than 70 percent of accesses to emergency rooms are defined as a white or green code, i.e. non-urgent, it means that citizens have lost territorial reference points and are pouring into hospitals, where attention is focused on emergencies. Precisely for this reason, territorial medicine will be strengthened “.

“Overcrowding in emergency rooms is a symptom of a bigger disease, which we can only stop through concrete and structural actions. For 10 years, excluding the COVID period, the definancing of the national health system and, above all, the lack of an organizational vision have impoverished the concept of public health. If more than 70 percent of emergency room access is defined as a white or green code, i.e. non-urgent, it means that citizens have lost territorial reference points and are flocking to hospitals, where attention is focused on emergencies. Precisely for this reason, territorial medicine will be strengthened. The PNRR allocates funds for infrastructural works. We are working to make these places the real homes of the community to turn to for health services, I repeat, with the collaboration of the regions, in particular the virtuous ones which, for example, have already allocated the Milleproroghe funds to knock down the lists of wait. The path we are taking seems to us to be the right one, without promising unrealizable miracles, without nurturing cooperatives and without diverting resources from the public system, which someone has thought extensively about in the past”. This is what the Minister of Health said, Horace Schillaci answering a question from the Brothers of Italy on the problems of the Emergency-Urgency services.

The full intervention of the Minister of Health. Thanks, President. Something is finally being done. When this Government took office, and I had the honor of starting to take care of the National Health Service, I found a healthcare system that was overwhelmed and full of contradictions.

During the pandemic, Italian doctors stood out for their commitment and self-sacrifice. We called them heroes, but we didn’t quite realize their cries of pain over unsustainable hours in the face of inadequate compensation. We took action right away, but this time without thinking about yet another patch. We must reiterate it, overcrowding in emergency rooms is the symptom of a greater disease, which we can only stop through concrete and structural actions. From now on, with the last decree-law, n. 34, we have raised the fees for doctors who work in emergencies from 60 to 100 euros gross, we have arranged increases for nurses and brought forward the first aid allowance without waiting for 2024. We also expect hiring even without direct specialization and contracts freelancers for postgraduates. Financially supporting the medical profession is essential to truly recognize those heroes who deal daily with the most important value: our health. However, we have also introduced tougher rules against violence in hospitals, because exercising a profession can never become a risk for those who do it.

But let me conclude with the issue of overcrowding. For 10 years, excluding the COVID period, the definancing of the national health system and, above all, the lack of an organizational vision have impoverished the concept of public health. If more than 70 percent of emergency room access is defined as a white or green code, i.e. non-urgent, it means that citizens have lost territorial reference points and are flocking to hospitals, where attention is focused on emergencies. Precisely for this reason, territorial medicine will be strengthened. The PNRR allocates funds for infrastructural works. We are working to make these places the real homes of the community to turn to for health services, I repeat, with the collaboration of the regions, in particular the virtuous ones which, for example, have already allocated the Milleproroghe funds to knock down the lists of wait. The path we are taking seems to us to be the right one, without promising unattainable miracles, without nurturing cooperatives and without diverting resources from the public system, which someone has thought extensively about in the past.

Briefly, I proceed to systematically list the new measures introduced in the aforementioned decree no. 34. Due to the shortage of medical and nursing personnel, article 11 gives the companies and bodies of the National Health Service the right to resort to additional services, the rate of which can be increased; moreover, with the same provision the indemnity for those who work in the emergency room is brought forward to 1 June 2023. Article 12 provides for specific measures for emergency services personnel and allows, until 31 December 2025, doctors who have gained experience with flexible work contracts in the emergency services, even if they do not possess of the specialization diploma, to be able to access the insolvency proceedings. At the same time, it was intended to allow doctors in specialist training on an experimental basis, as an exception to the incompatibilities envisaged, on a voluntary basis, outside the hours dedicated to training, further freelance activities.

Furthermore, the provision in question provided for the possibility for the aforesaid personnel to have an early retirement and to be admitted, subject to authorization by the company, to a part-time work relationship. Furthermore, with article 14, we have allowed companies to hire, with fixed-term subordinate employment contracts, with part-time hours, postgraduates, from the third year, of the specialist training course.

Finally, with reference to episodes of violence against healthcare personnel, I think I would reiterate that we have raised the statutory limits of the penalty established for the crime of personal injury.

The reply of Chiara Colosimo (FDI). Thank you very much, Minister Schillaci. Thanks so much to the Meloni Government. I want to say it clearly aloud, on behalf not only of the Fratelli d’Italia group, but of all the staff of the National Health Service: the change of pace is there and it shows. It exists and it shows because I have often told the true stories of patients who have undergone real odysseys in our emergency rooms. But at the same time it exists and it shows because we know that, behind those stories, there are many other stories, the ones that television broadcasts don’t tell, the ones that we have a duty to defend. Broadcasts don’t tell us what our people do every day and what makes us proud.

We have given the first answers to those health personnel – whom you, Minister, best of all, know and defend – because to those who, in these hours and months, explain to us how to treat the National Health Service, we remember the data. Indisputable data: more 1.5 percent funding in the next 2 years for the National Health Service. A clear change of pace compared to the 6 years preceding COVID. Indisputable data, when in the Milleproroghe we go to insert the money for cutting waiting lists in the regions. Indisputable data, which you reminded us of, those of the so-called Energy decree with which we are finally going to give the right tribute to the doctors who deal with emergencies, the trainees who put themselves on duty and the nurses who work overtime.

Yes, we are very proud of wanting to tighten those penalties, because we know – and we are happy that this is the case – that our Constitution tells us that treatments must be universally accessible. To do that, we need those healthcare professionals to be proud to do it for everyone. We are doing it and we will do it with you and with this government, to give the right answers to those who have made the healthcare profession a mission.

April 12, 2023

