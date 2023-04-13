original title:

WTT Xinxiang Championship: Teenager Lin Shidong defeated Qiu Dang Guoping and successfully advanced across the board

China News Agency, Xinxiang, April 13 (Reporter Hao Lingyu) The World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Xinxiang Championship continued on the 12th at the Pingyuan Sports Center in Xinxiang City. The seven national table tennis players who played that day all advanced smoothly. National table tennis player Lin Shidong performed well, beating German player Qiu Dang 3:0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

This confrontation is the first confrontation between Lin Shidong and Qiu Dang, who is ranked eighth in the world. Facing an opponent whose ranking is higher than his own, Lin Shidong showed the momentum of a newborn calf not afraid of tigers. The scores of the two sides rose alternately in the first game, and Lin Shidong was better at handling the key ball, leading the next game with 14:12. Then Lin Shidong went all out to win two more rounds, defeating Qiu Dang with a total score of 3:0.

After the game, Lin Shidong said that European bar players are very capable. Before the match against Qiu Dang, he analyzed the video of the opponent’s game and played with a hard-working mentality. Talking about the next game against Fan Zhendong, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, the young player bluntly said, “I have no burden on Brother Dong, no matter who I am, and I will try my best to fight every game.”

The other national table tennis players all successfully advanced in the competition that day. Fan Zhendong’s opponent in this round is South Korean player Lee Sang-soo, who has played against Fan Zhendong 12 times without winning. In the match on the 12th, Fan Zhendong unsurprisingly won again with a total score of 3:1. Talking about the match against Lin Shidong in the next round, Fan Zhendong said that this is the first time the two have played against each other in an international competition, “Lin Shidong is in good form recently, and he will go all out to prepare.”

Chen Xingtong, who was easily advanced in the first round, continued his good form and defeated German star Shan Xiaona 3:0 to advance to the quarterfinals. Chen Xingtong commented after the game that he was familiar with Shan Xiaona’s routines, and there was no special situation in this game. Regarding the encounter with teammate Wang Manyu in the next round, Chen Xingtong said bluntly that he wanted to try techniques and tactics with her, and he would make more active psychological preparations, “I am very happy to fight with her.”

Wang Chuqin and Liang Jingkun will also stage the “Chinese Derby” in the quarter-finals. Wang Chuqin defeated Slovenia’s Darko Joczyk 3:0 to advance to the quarterfinals. Liang Jingkun defeated Sweden’s Matthias Falk 3:1 after losing a game first. According to the game plan, he will compete with Wang Chuqin for the semi-finals in the game on the afternoon of the 13th.

Wang Yidi defeated Zheng Yijing from Chinese Taipei with a total score of 3:0 and successfully advanced. Despite zero opponents, Wang Yidi did not have much advantage on the scene. After the game, she commented that there was not much difference between the two players in the first two rounds, and both of them made mistakes at critical moments, but “I am a little more determined than her on the court.”

Sun Yingsha was the last national table tennis player to appear in the match on the 12th. In the case of losing a game first, she reversed and defeated Monaco player Yang Xiaoxin with a total score of 3:1 to advance to the quarterfinals. In the next round, she will stage a strong battle with the main opponent of the National Table Tennis Women’s Team, Mima Ito.