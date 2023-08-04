Title: Wu Yanni Sets Personal Best and Wins Gold in Women’s 100m Hurdles at Chengdu Universiade

August 4, Chengdu – Chinese athlete Wu Yanni emerged victorious in the women’s 100-meter hurdles final at the Chengdu Universiade, setting a personal best of 12.76 seconds and clinching the gold medal. The Sichuan native expressed her hope for Chinese women’s hurdles to dominate on the world stage and reach the highest podium.

Reflecting on her performance, Wu Yanni attributed her success to the support she received from the audience and staff during the home game. She stated, “My mentality was relatively free and relaxed, and the motivation and encouragement I received from the spectators and staff played a crucial role in pushing me beyond my limits.”

Wu Yanni showcased exceptional form throughout the competition. In the group match, she secured first place with a time of 12.98 seconds, guaranteeing her spot in the next round. In the semi-finals, she continued her impressive performance, clocking in a personal best of 12.86 seconds. Remarkably, she broke her personal best twice in three attempts during the Universiade.

The 26-year-old athlete emphasized her passion for hurdles and expressed her desire to inspire young individuals to step out of their comfort zones and embrace the allure of Chinese track and field. When asked about the influence of Liu Xiang, the Beijing 2008 Olympic champion in the men’s 110m hurdles, Wu Yanni acknowledged his contribution to the development of Chinese track and field. However, she also stressed that she is determined to make her own mark and lead Chinese women’s hurdles to global recognition.

In the final rankings, Slovakia’s Victoria Foster clinched the women’s 100m hurdles championship at the Chengdu Universiade, while another Chinese athlete, Lin Yuwei, secured fifth place.

As Wu Yanni’s triumph adds to China‘s growing track and field achievements, the nation’s athletes continue to make significant strides on the international stage. The Chengdu Universiade serves as a testament to the talent and potential of Chinese athletes, encouraging them to reach new heights and raise the country’s sporting profile.

Editor: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. Sohu is an information release platform that provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

