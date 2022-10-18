Home Sports Wu’s first 24 points, Achul scored 20+15, Zhejiang lightly beat Tongxi to welcome 4 consecutive victories – yqqlm
Sports

Wu’s first 24 points, Achul scored 20+15, Zhejiang lightly beat Tongxi to welcome 4 consecutive victories – yqqlm

by admin
Wu’s first 24 points, Achul scored 20+15, Zhejiang lightly beat Tongxi to welcome 4 consecutive victories – yqqlm
2022-10-18 21:34

Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Wu’s first 24 points, Achul scored 20+15, Zhejiang lightly defeated Tongxi to welcome 4 consecutive victories

It was reported on October 18 that the CBA regular season continued. The unbeaten Zhejiang faced Tongxi. After four quarters, Zhejiang defeated Tongxi 123-87 and ushered in a 4-game winning streak.

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

At the beginning, Zhejiang blasted a 14-2 attack wave. Tongxi’s foreign aid Achul responded with color. Sun Mingyang scored 10 points in a row to help Tongxi chase the points. In the second quarter, Zhejiang played a 13-0 spurt to widen the gap. In the second half, Achul was unstoppable on the inside, and the Zhejiang team blossomed more. In the end, Zhejiang defeated Tongxi 123-87 and ushered in a 4-game winning streak.

data

Zhejiang: Wu Qiang had 24 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Liu Zeyi had 22 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, Gary had 15 points, 9 rebounds, 11 assists and 5 steals, Cheng Shuipeng had 15 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals, Zhang Dayu had 13 points and 3 rebounds. 2 assists, Wright 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Wang Yibo 6 points, 6 assists and 3 steals, Yu Jiahao 8 points and 4 rebounds, Lu Wenbo 4 points

Tong Xi: Peterson 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, Achul 20 points, 15 rebounds and 2 blocks, Dong Hanlin 12 points and 2 rebounds, Sun Mingyang 10 points and 4 rebounds, Wang Zirui 3 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Sun Rongxiao 6 points, Lin Wei 5 4 rebounds and 6 assists, Wang Lanxi 4 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Xirelijiang 3 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Liu Dong 3 points

See also  Refuse to rest! The three main players in Jilin will be on stage for 40+ minutes or to maintain a competitive state – yqqlm

(edit: small tree)Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

You may also like

Liaoning Announcement: Liu Yanyu was initially diagnosed with...

Expo Inox must surrender deadly Gorgonzola from three

4 years, $82.5 million, NBA Rockets renews with...

For Banchette Ivrea comeback in two minutes A...

Telemarketing, powers and limits of the public register...

Genoa – Spal: live Italy Football Cup 18/10/2022

New coach, old script Derthona collapses in Sanremo

A spectacular Rivarolese trims a poker at Valsusa...

Football Nfl: Sixth day, the results: the Chargers...

Tortona, the wait for the Giro begins: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy