Original title: Wu’s first 24 points, Achul scored 20+15, Zhejiang lightly defeated Tongxi to welcome 4 consecutive victories

It was reported on October 18 that the CBA regular season continued. The unbeaten Zhejiang faced Tongxi. After four quarters, Zhejiang defeated Tongxi 123-87 and ushered in a 4-game winning streak.

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

At the beginning, Zhejiang blasted a 14-2 attack wave. Tongxi’s foreign aid Achul responded with color. Sun Mingyang scored 10 points in a row to help Tongxi chase the points. In the second quarter, Zhejiang played a 13-0 spurt to widen the gap. In the second half, Achul was unstoppable on the inside, and the Zhejiang team blossomed more. In the end, Zhejiang defeated Tongxi 123-87 and ushered in a 4-game winning streak.

Zhejiang: Wu Qiang had 24 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Liu Zeyi had 22 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, Gary had 15 points, 9 rebounds, 11 assists and 5 steals, Cheng Shuipeng had 15 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals, Zhang Dayu had 13 points and 3 rebounds. 2 assists, Wright 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Wang Yibo 6 points, 6 assists and 3 steals, Yu Jiahao 8 points and 4 rebounds, Lu Wenbo 4 points

Tong Xi: Peterson 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, Achul 20 points, 15 rebounds and 2 blocks, Dong Hanlin 12 points and 2 rebounds, Sun Mingyang 10 points and 4 rebounds, Wang Zirui 3 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Sun Rongxiao 6 points, Lin Wei 5 4 rebounds and 6 assists, Wang Lanxi 4 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Xirelijiang 3 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Liu Dong 3 points

