Wushu Champions Crowned at the First National Youth League Competition

Four Gold Medals Awarded at Youth League Wushu Routine Competition

The first Youth League Wushu Routine (Open Category) Competition took place on November 14 at the Guangxi Gymnasium, where four gold medals were awarded to exceptional athletes.

Wang Yanlin of the Zhengzhou team secured the men’s all-around Changquan and Gunshu championship, while Yang Taikang of the Fuzhou team claimed the men’s Nanquan and Gunshu all-around championship. On the women’s side, Yin Jinqi of the Luoyang team and Cao Yueyue of the Hefei team emerged victorious in the Changquan and Spears all-around competition, and the women’s Nanquan Nandao all-around event, respectively.

One of the standout performances of the competition came from Cao Yueyue, who delivered a stunning routine to earn the highest score of 11.417 points in the women’s Nanquan event. Her exceptional performance also secured her the gold medal in the Nandao Nanquan event with a total score of 22.634. This remarkable achievement earned her the top spot on the podium, with Lin Ziyan of the Fuzhou team and He Zhiyi of the Guangzhou team collecting the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the men’s Nanquan and Nangun all-around competition, Yang Taikang of the Fuzhou team impressed the judges with his precise movements, securing first place with a score of 22.190. Huang Zhuobin of the Guangzhou team and Zhou Shihe of the Xi’an team took home the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Wang Yanlin of the Zhengzhou team also put on a stellar performance, clinching the men’s all-around Changquan and stick martial arts championship with a score of 22.023. Peng Bo of the Datong team and Chen Yuming of the Changchun team stood beside him on the podium, earning the silver and bronze medals.

The all-around women’s long boxing and spear shooting championship was claimed by Yin Jinqi of the Luoyang team, who scored 21.523 points. Meanwhile, Meng Xinwei of the Beijing Dongcheng District team and Cui Yetong of the Shihezi team took home the silver and bronze medals.

The competition showcased the immense talent and dedication of the athletes, leaving spectators and judges alike in awe of their performances. With such incredible feats on display, the future of Wushu looks promising.

(Headquarters reporter Tang Weiqiang)

