Simona is 18 years old and comes from Palermo. She says that she has always cultivated the dream of being able to sing, she has wanted to do it since she was little: sometimes, she says, she wanted to sing so much that she had no voice. On the stage of Her performance, intense and passionate, moved the judges and in particular Morgan and Ambra: for her 4 yeses and a pass for the Bootcamp. Images courtesy of Sky

September 22, 2023 – Updated September 22, 2023, 4:45 pm

