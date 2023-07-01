Xie Zhenye Wins Men’s 200m with Best Season Result at National Athletics Championships

Xie Zhenye Wins Men’s 200m with Season Best Time at National Athletics Championships

Shenyang, China – Xie Zhenye, a star athlete from Zhejiang, clinched victory in the men’s 200m final at the 2023 National Athletics Championships, World Championships and Asian Games trials. Xie achieved a time of 20.49 seconds, marking his best result of the season.

Despite facing some challenges in the preliminaries, Xie Zhenye displayed remarkable adaptability in the final. He mentioned that he didn’t expect to achieve such an impressive result and believes there is still room for improvement in both the 100m and 200m events. Xie remains determined to further enhance his performance, aiming to break the 10-second mark in the 100 meters.

Aside from Xie Zhenye’s outstanding performance, several gold medals were also awarded in other events. Zhaxi Tsering from Tibet secured victory in the men’s 10,000-meter final, adding another gold medal to his collection after winning the men’s 3,000-meter hurdles. Li Yaxuan from Hebei emerged as the champion in the women’s 10,000-meter event.

In the men’s and women’s 800m, Liu Dezhu from Guangxi and Rao Xinyu from Zhejiang claimed the top spots, respectively. Meanwhile, the men’s hammer throw and shot put champions were Wang Qi from Jiangsu and Liu Yang from Liaoning. Anhui’s Niu Chunge, Guangdong’s Zeng Rui, and Shaanxi’s Wang Zheng captured gold medals in the women’s pole vault, triple jump, and hammer throw, respectively. Huang Guifen from Hunan ruled the women’s 200m event.

The men’s 110m hurdles and women’s 100m hurdles were won by Zhu Shenglong from Hubei and Wu Yanni from Sichuan, respectively. Sun Qihao from Jiangsu and Liu Jingyi from Zhejiang were crowned champions in the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon.

Relay events also took place, with the Fujian team and Zhejiang team triumphing in the men’s and women’s 4X100m relay, while the Shandong team and Guangdong team secured victory in the men’s and women’s 4X400m relay.

Tian Xiaojun, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Athletic Association, expressed satisfaction with the athletes’ performances, stating that many achieved personal or season-best results. He highlighted the impressive performances by Gong Lijiao and Feng Bin in the women’s throwing events, Zhu Yaming and Wang Jianan in the men’s jumping events, and Xie Zhenye in the men’s 100m event. Tian also praised Shi Yuhao’s comeback from injury, as he secured silver medals in the men’s 100m and long jump.

The 2023 National Athletics Championships will serve as a stepping stone for the national track and field team’s selection process for the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games. With the Asian Championships, World Championships, and Asian Games on the horizon, the national team is eager to prepare and excel in these highly anticipated competitions. The 4X100m relay team will kickstart their journey by participating in an IAAF Bronze Label event in Kazakhstan on June 30, aiming to accumulate valuable points for the World Championships.

The achievements of these athletes highlight the ongoing development and talent within China‘s athletics community, ensuring an exciting future for the sport.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

