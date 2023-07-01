looting and clashes in Lyon, Grenoble and Marseille

breaking latest news – The number of arrests last night in France rose to 1,311, of which 406 in Paris due to the violence that erupted after the death of the young Nahel. This was announced by the French Ministry of the Interior, which in any case speaks of “lesser intensity” violence compared to the previous days.
The injured are “79 policemen and gendarmes”, adds the ministry, in a still provisional report. Approximately 1,350 vehicles were set on fire, 234 buildings were set on fire or damaged, and 2,560 fires were recorded on public roads.
Protesters also set fire to cars and garbage cans. But during a visit to Mantes-la-Jolie, west of Paris, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said early Saturday morning that the night’s violence was “of much lesser intensity”, con 471 arrests nationwide and pockets of tension in Marseilles and Lyons in particular.
Darmanin had announced an “exceptional” mobilization of police and gendarmes to avoid a fourth consecutive night of riots over the death of Nahel, who will be buried on Saturday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre where he lived and was killed. The family’s lawyers asked reporters to stay away, saying it was “a day of reflection” for Nahel’s relatives.
The French Interior Ministry also recorded 31 attacks on police stations, 16 attacks on municipal police stations and 11 on gendarmerie barracks. Lyon and Marseille are the two cities hardest hit by the violence, the police source said.
In Vaulx-en-Velin, on the outskirts of Lyon, a rioter fired at police, the same source said. An attempted attack took place on the premises of the Central Directorate of Judicial Police (DCPJ), in Nanterre.
Macron’s words
The French president is ready to adapt the order maintenance device “without taboos” and appealed to parents to “keep their children at home”. 45,000 agents deployed throughout the country.
Macron spoke at the end of the interministerial crisis unit. “In this context, we ask all parents to take responsibility: the context we are experiencing is the result of organized and equipped groups but also of many young people. A third of those arrested are young people or very young”, insisted the head of state. “It is the parents’ responsibility to keep them at home. I appeal to the sense of responsibility of families”.
“Platforms and networks play very important roles,” he added, quoting TikTok is Snapchat. “Requests will be made to have the identity of those who use social networks to call the disorder.” “We will take several measures in the next few hours,” she said.
The introduction of state of emergency and curfew it was requested by several political leaders after the third night of violence that led to hundreds of arrests, damage to institutional buildings and injuries among the forces of order.
The Farnesina recommends prudence
The Farnesina recommends ‘attention’ to those who go to France these days. On the Viaggiare Sicuri website, we read: that “it is possible that inconveniences may occur in road traffic. In the banlieues of Paris the bus and tram lines are interrupted from 9 pm while in the cities of Compiegne and Clamart a curfew has entered into force from 10 pm at 6, until Monday July 3. It is recommended to monitor the media, avoid the areas affected by the protests and follow the instructions of the local authorities”.