Original title: Xu Genbao was disheartened and wanted to close the Chongming Island youth training base. Fan Zhiyi resigned years ago

Xu Genbao was disheartened and wanted to close the Chongming Island Youth Training Base. Fan Zhiyi resigned a few years ago. National players from all over the country gathered at the Chongming Island training base to celebrate Xu Genbao’s birthday. In a warm and peaceful atmosphere, the master and apprentice recalled the past, and the atmosphere was very lively. But what many people don’t know is that in the face of the current severe environment of Chinese football, the 80-year-old Xu Genbao is ready to give up youth training, and Fan Zong, who was Xu Genbao’s assistant. On Chongming Island, stepped down from the base many years ago. up.

Chinese football losing streak Xu Genbao is disheartened and ready to leave

According to a local Shanghai reporter who is familiar with the Genbao base, Xu Genbao has been engaged in youth training for 20 years in Chongming Island, which is far away from the urban area. Over the years, he has sent a large number of talents to the national football team. In the starting lineup of the last 12 games, Yan Junling, Zhu Chenjie, Zhang Linpeng, Wu Lei and Wang Shenchao all came from the Chongming Island youth training. This was something Xu Genbao was proud of, but it also hurt him deeply. Because on the first day of the Lunar New Year last year, in the China-Vietnam top 12 match where these five players started, the national football team lost 1:3 to Vietnam. The national football team he coached was defeated by the underdogs in Southeast Asia who once looked down on him. Xu Genbao felt that the previous 20 years of hard work were in vain. Xu Genbao said that although he has introduced so many international players. However, the National Football Team has not participated in the World Cup for so many years, which proves that Chongming Island’s youth training model is wrong. I have been unconvinced before and wanted to help the national football team enter the World Cup by coaching the national football team, but it has not been successful.

Now I am 80 years old. I also understood a truth, my long-term training method is not working at all, so he has no motivation, so he closed the Chongming Island training base.

Mr. Fan left early, the prospect of Chongming Island’s youth training is worrying

Xu Genbao is 80 years old this year. At his age, it is rare in the world to be able to continue to train youth training on the front line. In fact, over the years, he has been looking for a suitable successor to continue the youth training in Chongming Island and cultivate a team for the national team. A group of players stormed into the World Cup. Originally, Fan Zhiyi was his proud object, but General Fan and Xu Genbao, who were too upright, had a big gap in how to behave in the world. It was too difficult for him to seek the support of a superior like Xu Genbao, and Fan Zhiyi and Xu Genbao were treating Chongming Island. The attitude of the base is very different. Fan Zhiyi regards it as a job, while Xu Genbao regards the base as his lifeline. As far as philosophy is concerned, there is a huge gulf between the two. At present, Fan Zhiyi has retired from Genbao base many years ago.

The Evergrande Football School is basically not doing well, and the Luneng Football School has not cultivated many talents in recent years. If the youth training in Shanghai Chongming Island is also suspended, the future of Chinese football will be even more difficult. Qualifying for the WC again is certainly a dream.

